Groves: ‘’This is my best chance to become World Champion’’

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

George Groves (25-3, 18 KOs) believes the time is right for him to be crowned World Champion when he meets Fedor Chudinov (14-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, May 27 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hammersmith man will be challenging for the vacant WBA World Super Middleweight strap in his fourth World title attempt following two epic clashes with domestic rival Carl Froch and a split decision loss to Badou Jack.

Since linking up with coach Shane McGuigan, the 29 year-old has secured four successive victories to pave the way for his latest World title tilt, and the ‘Saint’ says now he is ready to realise his ultimate ambition and capture the WBA belt.

‘’My training has gone well and I feel really sharp,’’ said Groves. ‘’I don’t feel rushed or like I’ve had to sacrifice anything, and come Saturday night, I’ll be firing on all cylinders and ready to do some damage.

‘’Chudinov is a good opponent. The belt is vacant because he lost his last one but he was a bit unlucky in that fight. There are still some unknowns about him. We haven’t seen how far he can be pushed, but I know I’m capable of beating him.

‘’I believe this is the best opportunity for me to achieve my dream and become World Champion. Time is on my side. I had a good year last year, and I’m in a good place. I’ve put in the work, and now, I need to make this count.

‘’Everything that’s happened in the past has made me more determined. I know the pressure is on, and I can’t afford to make any more mistakes. This might be my best chance to win a World title, but it could also be my last.

‘’It’s up to me to deliver. I want to become World Champion and I want to be involved in some huge fights. I know I’m good enough, and with Shane in my corner, I’m back to my best, and ready to make it happen.’’

Groves’ clash with Chudinov is part of a huge night of action in Sheffield as Kell Brook defends his IBF World Welterweight title against mandatory challenger Errol Spence.

Tickets for the night are still on general sale priced as follows: tiered seating at £40, £60 and £80 and pitch seats at £80, £100, £150 and £200 –VIP Packages are sold out.

Tickets are on sale from Sheffield United’s Box Office at http://www.sufc.co.uk/tickets/, on 0114 253 7200 and in person from the box office at Bramall Lane – all tickets purchased from Sheffield United are subject to a 10 per cent booking fee.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game