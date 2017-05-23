FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A host of Black Country boxers are set to appear at Walsall Town Hall in July.

BCB Promotions’ mammoth ten-fight show – ‘Made In the Black Country’, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall – takes place on Friday, 7th July.

Walsall’s Golden Boys, Luke Paddock (16-2) and James Beech Junior (2-0) are both in action.

Paddock has stepped down to lightweight and, after successfully navigating Dean Evans earlier this month, will be looking to make a statement this time around.

Beech Jr has made an impressive start to life in the paid ranks, racking up two wins since turning pro in February.

Unbeaten Halesowen super middleweight, Lennox Clarke (15-0-1), features. Fresh from his draw with Karel Horesjek on Matchroom’s huge Birmingham show at the Barclaycard Arena, Clarke wants a swift ring return as he focuses on major fights in 2017.

After debuting in Birmingham last month, Brummie cruiserweight, Aaron Murphy, and Tividale welterweight Ryan Stewart Davies (both 1-0) will be looking to carry on from where they left off.

Wolverhampton’s Lauren ‘Black Widow’ Johnson (1-0) will once again be putting women’s professional boxing on the map as she looks to build on her impressive debut earlier this year.

Burton’s Leon Gower (4-0) put in the performance of his career earlier this month as he stopped fellow prospect, Jack Summers, in five rounds. The super featherweight has been added to the bill alongside West Bromwich light heavyweight, Josh Stokes. Stokes (2-0) will be buoyed by his recent performance against teak-tough Curtis Gargano.

Poland’s Krystian Raczek makes his debut at super lightweight whilst West Bromwich welterweight, Tommy Loach, completes the card. Loach moved to 3-0 with a career-best win over Adam Bannister earlier this month.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved seating or £60 VIP Ringside (to include light buffet) and are available by calling 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

