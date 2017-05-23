McCarthy Meets Perez In Career-Defining Clash

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tommy McCarthy and Mike Perez will meet in a crunch Cruiserweight clash at the SSE Arena Belfast on June 10, live on Sky Sports.

It’s a must-win night for both men as McCarthy is looking to bounce back from missing out on the mandatory spot for the British title when he faced Matty Askin in November. Askin fights for the vacant title this weekend and Belfast man McCarthy will be desperate to land a big win to get back in the frame to fight for the Lord Lonsdale belt later in the year.

Perez has made the move down to Cruiserweight to reignite his career as the talented Cuban-born Cork-based banger returns to action – with today marking two years to the day since his last contest, a WBC World Heavyweight title eliminator against Alexander Povetkin in Russia.

“I’m shocked this fight is up and running but its great news for fight fans,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Mick Conlan tweeted me and asked that Tommy be on the card and at the same time I had a request from Mike Perez to be on the show.

“I contacted both teams and they instantly accepted the fight. It’s a career defining clash for both. Lose and it’s all over – win and it kick-starts a whole new career at championship-level. It’s going to be a big night of boxing on June 10 in Belfast.”

McCarthy and Perez clash on a huge night of boxing in Belfast as unbeaten local talent Ryan Burnett challenges IBF World Bantamweight champion Lee Haskins.

An exciting undercard features Ian Tims vs. Luke Watkins for the Irish Cruiserweight title and local favourites James Tennyson, Paul Hyland Jnr, Paddy Gallagher, Matthew Wilton, Feargal McCrory and Tyrone McCullagh.

