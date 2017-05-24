FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Martin Harkin is looking to continue his good run of form in the professional ranks when he returns on June 9 at Glasgow’s Radisson Hotel.

Harkin has impressed the Scottish boxing public since his emergence in the pro ranks, winning his opening three professional contests is dominant fashion. The likable Dumbarton man opened up on what has been happening behind the scenes prior to his upcoming contest on June 9.

He said, “My trainer and I have been working on different things. We’ve took the positives from the last fight and looking to improve on those and strengthen up on other areas of my game.

“I’m always trying to learn, always trying to perfect things so that every time I fight, people notice improvements from me.”

Harkin is on a fast track to titles with his management at St Andrew’s Sporting Club rating the Welterweight very highly. Harking gave his take on his future plans at St Andrew’s Sporting Club and Saltire Boxing.

“If I keep performing and keep impressing then sooner or later I will get an opportunity at a title, however, I need to win and look good doing so and that starts by putting on a good performance on June 9.

“People can expect an impressive performance from me at the Radisson Hotel.

“I don’t believe in any lack luster performance because I put too much time and effort into training so expect a good showcase of boxing for those who have bought tickets.”

Tickets for Martin Harkin’s next fight are available directly from Martin, by calling St Andrew’s Sporting Club on 01418105700 or office@standrewssportingclub.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Martin Harkin