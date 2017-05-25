Gennady Golovkin Receives the IBF’s Highest Honor

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) bestowed its highest honor, the Jersey Joe Walcott Award, representing the IBF Fighter of the Year, to pound for pound superstar and unified World Middleweight Champion GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN this week during its 34th annual convention at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Jersey Joe Walcott Award is in recognition of the hard work Golovkin has put in to be the best in boxing inside and outside the ring.

“I am honored to receive this great award from the IBF,” said Golovkin.

“I am proud to wear the IBF world championship belt and I plan to keep wearing it for a very long time.”

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), a native of Karaganda, Kazakhstan who now resides in Los Angles, has reigned as a world middleweight champion since 2010. He added the IBF title to his collection of unified titles in 2015, stopping defending IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux.

Golovkin has successfully defended the IBF and his other world titles three times since the Lemieux victory. His biggest title defense will take place on Saturday, September 16, when he puts his four world championship belts and his middleweight supremacy on the line, going mano a mano with Mexican icon Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Alvarez vs. Golovkin will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View®.

