Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence, Jr. press conference pictures

The final press conference was held today in Sheffield, United Kingdom, in advance of this Saturday’s mega-fight fight between International Boxing Federation (IBF) Welterweight World Champion Kell “The Special One” Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) and undefeated No. 1 mandatory contender Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (21-0, 18 KOs).

Canadian boxing fans will be able to watch the exciting four-fight Brook vs. Spence, Jr. card, presented by Matchroom Boxing, exclusively on Super Channel, starting at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT, live from the outdoor Bramall Football Ground in Sheffield, Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The other televised fights on 3-hour Super Channel broadcast this Saturday are three-time World title challenger “Saint” George Groves (25-3-0, 18 KOs) against former WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Fedor Chudinov (14-1, 10 KOs) the 12-round co-feature for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight World Championship; David “White Rhino” Allen (11-2-1, 8 KOs) takes Lenroy “TNT” Thomas (20-4, 10 KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth Championship, followed by the professional debut of 2012 British Olympian Anthony Fowler versus Arturs Geikins (3-7-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight match.

About Super Channel:

Super Channel is a national premium pay television network, consisting of four HD channels, four SD channels, and Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel’s mission is to entertain and engage Canadian audiences by providing a unique and exclusive entertainment experience. With a core foundation of integrity and accountability, we dedicate ourselves to implementing innovative programming strategies and unparalleled team work that provides viewers with exceptional value and variety.

Super Channel is owned by Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc., an Edmonton-based media company.

Super Channel is currently available on Bell TV, Shaw Direct, Rogers Anyplace TV, Shaw Cable, Cogeco Cable, Access Communications, Bell Aliant TV, Source Cable, SaskTel, MTS, Novus, EastLink, TELUS, Videotron, Westman Communications and other regional providers.

