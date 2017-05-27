Hunt Wants Another Title Tilt

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Rob Hunt believes a victory on BCB Promotions’ ‘Pride of the Potteries’ show at Fenton Manor, Stoke, on Saturday, 15th July will be the start of his route back to recapturing the Midlands Area Title.

The Stafford welterweight has had a frustrating 12 months. He was surprisingly defeated by William Warburton and also had two high-profile bouts cancelled at the last minute. It’s been a tough period in the 31 year-old’s career but the Staffordshire pugilist told bcb-promotions.com that he is determined to carry on and fight his way back to his former glories.

“As long as I am healthy and I am not getting beat up then I will keep going,” he said. “I don’t have another game. I could do with the bigger fights now really. I beat Warburton in the rematch earlier this year and then I had two fights against undefeated fighters and they both got cancelled at the last minute. The Tamuka Mucha one got cancelled two days before and I was gutted about that.

“Mucha was 16-0 and if I would have beaten him it would have shot me right up there in the rankings which would have got me the bigger fights. I was primed for that and my weight was bang on and my fitness was perfect, but that is boxing isn’t it.

“It would have been the biggest fight of my career and I was confident of beating him. They have been set-backs and I have just been waiting for other phone calls to give me a fight which is frustrating.”

It will be the 32nd professional contest for the likable Hunt, who has picked up 24 wins in his career as well as securing the Midlands Area Title back in 2015.

Hunt will be fighting close to his hometown in Stoke and he is looking forward to the support he will receive and the boost that should give him in the ring.

“After this one I want a big fight,” he added. “I would like to get a big test on this one too, there is no point being in the game unless you are fighting against decent opponents.

“Hopefully I will come through this fight and then I can get another date straight away and I can get right back into it. I will be in top shape from this fight and I want to keep that going straight into the next one.

“This fight can be the start of the route back into the bigger fights. All you need is one or two big fights and you are back there in the mix again.

“I love being the home fighter. Obviously you have to sell tickets, which is a pressure, but I love the support I get, boxing in front of a home crowd is brilliant and I will do everything to make sure I get the victory in front of my fans.”

‘Pride of the Potteries’ also features unbeaten Stoke trio Luke Caci (light heavyweight), Kieron McLaren (lightweight) and Owen Jobburn (super welterweight).

Ludlow’s former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion, Craig Morris, Winsford welterweight, Nathan Clarke, and unbeaten Swadlinocote super lightweight, Connor Parker, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIp Ringside. They are available by calling the boxers direct or 07734 118 041.

