Kermit Cintron battles Tyrone Brunson in a Pennsylvania

Former two-time world champion Kermit Cintron will take on Tyrone Brunson in an highly anticipated ten-round junior middleweight bout that will headlined a packed night of boxing on Saturday, June 24th at the 2300 Arena in

Philadelphia.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Cintron of Reading, Pa. has a record of 39-5-3 with 30 big knockouts, and is a two-time world champion.

The 37 year-old Cintron is a 17 year professional who won his first 23 fights (20 via stoppage) by defeating the likes of Leon Pearson (9-1-1), Said Ouali (7-0), Omar Davila (12-2), Ian Mackillop (14-1), Luis Rosado (29-5), Elio Ortiz (25-6), & Teddy Reid (22-5-1).

On April 23, 2005, Cintron was stopped by Antonio Margarito in his bid to win the WBO Welterweight title.

Cintron scored two wins, which included a 10th round stoppage over contender David Estrada (18-2) before stopping Mark Suarez in six-rounds to capture the IBF Welterweight title on October 28, 2006 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Cintron made two defenses of the crown which was highlighted by a two-round destruction over Walter Matthysse (26-1), before being stopped by Margarito in their rematch.

Cintron then sandwiched wins over Lovemore Ndou (46-10-1), Alfredo Angulo (15-0) and Juliano Ramos (15-2) around a draw with Sergio Martinez (44-1-1) before dropping fights with world champions Paul Williams and Carlos Molina.

Since 2011, Cintron has gone 8-1-1 with his only loss coming at the hands of Canelo Alvarez, while racking up wins over Antowne Smith (20-2-1), Jonathan Batista (14-1) & Ronald Cuz (20-2).

In his last bout, Cintron fought to a technical draw with David Grayton (15-1) on March 17th in Reading, Pa.

Brunson of Philadelphia has a record of 24-6-2, with 22 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Brunson turned professional in 2005, and started his career with 19 consecutive 1st round knockouts. Included in that streak was a stoppage over James Morrow (8-1-2). On October, 14, 2016, Brunson and undefeated Ismael Garcia (10-0) fought to a hard to a draw in Philadelphia.

In his last bout Brunson won an eight-round split decision over Brandon Quarles (18-3-1) on March 11th in Philadelphia.

The six-round co-feature will pit Anthony Burgin (10-3, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia taking on Victor Vasquez (7-3, 3 KO’s) of Yonkers, NY in a super lightweight bout.

Also in an eight-round bout,

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa. will take on an opponent to be named later in a junior middleweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Jerome Conquest (7-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA will see action against an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Steven Ortiz (6-0, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight fight.

Darryl Bunting (3-1-2, 1 KO) of Asbury Park, NJ will battle Blake Mansfield (4-1-1, 2 KO’s) Raleigh, NC in a middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Colby Madison (4-0, 3 KO) of Baltimore, Md. will square off with Randy Easton (4-9-2, 4 KO’s) of Sunbury, Pa. in a heavyweight tussle.

Brandon Robinson (3-1, 2 KO’s) of Upper Darby, Pa. will take on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight bout.

Nate Rivas (5-2, 2 KO’s) of Berlin, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

