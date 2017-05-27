Yahu ‘Rock’ Blackwell sets his sights on the UK!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Yahu ‘Rock’ Blackwell is coming to the UK!

Maryland’s Yahu ‘Rock’ Blackwell is set for a UK appearance this coming fall as he looks to progress into title contention at rapid pace.

The American Cruiserweight has been punch perfect since his return to the ring and has two fights planned before he graces British soil for the first time.

Blackwell opened up on his plans to box in the UK. He said, “My management and I have been talking with a couple promoters based in different areas of the UK and talks have been going very well.”

He continued, “I hope that I can continue performing well and that will put me in line for a title fight in the near future.”

Blackwell has business over the otherside of the pond to take care of before the ventures to the United Kingdom.

He stated, “I am working hard in the gym all the time and pushing myself to constantly improve.

“I want to show my skills off all over the world and fight the very best. Boxing in the UK is brilliant at the moment and the UK have great fans so I’d like to be a part of that and box some of the United Kingdom’s top fighters!”

“I have a couple of fights lined up in the USA and Mexico. I have been working hard to improve constantly, and I hope that my fight ends up like the last one with a Yahu Blackwell KO victory!”

More information on Yahu ‘Rock’ Blackwell coming the UK will be coming soon!

