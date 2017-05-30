FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The chances are if you are into your boxing in a big way, which I assume you are as you are on this site, then you probably like to put your money where your mouth is and place a few bets on the best fights. We don’t blame you, who wouldn’t like to add an extra dimension of excitement to each bout, and what could be more exciting than winning big? No one goes to traditional bookies anymore and a lot are suffering as the future of betting is most definitely online and through your mobile phone or tablet. But how do you know what the best new betting sites are? Well luckily for you, we are giving you a sneak peek of some our favourites, so read on to find out more!

Energybet

With a £25 free bet and 100% deposit bonus, what more are you looking for? A fantastic online sportsbook that offers a great range of amazing odds and markets for your betting pleasure. They cover quite literally everything such as alpine skiing, baseball, cricket, eSports, F1, MMA, and of course, boxing! Whilst it doesn’t offer a streaming service, it does benefit from amazing site design that is customisable to how YOU want to view it. Thumbs up from us, and well worth a punt.

Real Deal Bet

When you sign up you get a whopping 100% £50 bonus which will get you off to a great start! This sportsbook really packs a punch as it is endorsed by the one, the only, heavyweight legend- Evander Holyfield! They cover all the usual markets such as soccer, rugby, American football and basketball, but they also offer boxing, MMA, and winter sports for those that are so inclined!

21 Bet

21 Bet offer all punters £10 in free bets, every single week- forever! What a great offer! Launched in 2016, what it lacks in age, it makes up for outstanding service, personalisation and FUN. Partners with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, they offer the full range of football betting odds but also offer you the same level of service for boxing as well, which is good news for you!

Bet Bright

Offering a £100 risk free bet AND live streaming, these guys have got a winning combination when it comes to customer incentives. Predominantly a horse racing site as they sponsor many racing events across the UK and Ireland, they also offer a great range of other markets for your perusal. With boxing and MMA as a standard, you can also wager on darts, rugby, tennis, and basketball.

LeoVegas

These guys are one of the most well-known sportsbook providers on our list and are well known for their casino as well. With a neat, functional, and effective layout it is easy to find the market you are after, and you can pick from all the usual suspects including boxing and MMA!

These are just some of the top sportsbook providers in the UK. Whilst there are more out there, we recommend you start with these guys and see where you get

