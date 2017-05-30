Josh Taylor believes Ohara Davies is too slow and is going to be knocked out

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Josh Taylor vs Ohara Davies is already one of the most talked about domestic battles of 2017, with both men setting social media ablaze with their mutual dislike for one another prior to the official announcement of this seminal clash.

There was a tense atmosphere in the air today at this opening press conference for what many are already calling a potential domestic fight of the year. Taylor and Davies both appeared extremely confident going into this career defining fight. Neither man wanted to give too much away as they came face to face for the first time ahead of this highly anticipated domestic grudge match on July 8th, where both men will put their respective titles (Taylor – Commonwealth, Davies – WBC Silver) on the line at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow.

Both Taylor and Davies are undefeated, both are big punchers and both are currently moving into the primes of their respective careers, making their July 8th domestic grudge match one of the most intriguing fights in Britain and Ireland this year.

Scotland’s undefeated Commonwealth super lightweight champion Josh Taylor is used to winning in Glasgow, as this was the scene of his 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal triumph. Since turning professional with the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotion in July of 2015 Taylor has lit up the British professional boxing scene with a series of scintillating performances as well as setting the record for the least number of bouts taken to win a Commonwealth belt.

Taylor has already boxed in each of the home nations as a pro, as well as three times in the USA on big world title bills. The twenty-six year old Scotsman has also headlined live on Channel 5, attracting huge viewership, and boxed live on Showtime in the USA at the home of boxing, the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. On July 8th Taylor takes centre stage again when he faces his toughest opponent to date in the form of undefeated WBC Silver super lightweight champion Ohara Davies.

Matchroom Boxing prospect Davies has progressed well since turning professional as a relative novice in March 2014 after only eighteen amateur contests. Davies won the English lightweight title in March 2016 before moving up to super lightweight and capturing the WBC Silver title in November of last year. Last time out the powerful Davies stopped former WBO World lightweight title challenger Derry Matthews in the third round.

The scene is set for an action-packed encounter between two talented and undefeated fighters who have genuine disdain for each other. The build-up to this exciting clash could well rival the action in the ring on July 8th at Braehead Arena, so don’t blink folks. You can follow all of the build-up on our twitter handle – @CyclonePromo ; and/or our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/CyclonePromotions

There will be extensive undercard announcements in the coming days.

Doors will open at 4.30pm at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow on Saturday July 8th.

JOSH TAYLOR QUOTE: “I think he’s far too slow. He leaves his chin in the air, and he’s going to get taken out. He’s been calling me out for a long time, but all of the experience and pedigree is with me. This guy has done nothing in boxing, so it’s going to be a relatively straightforward fight for me. I’ll outbox him, then take him out.”

OHARA DAVIES QUOTE: “The winner of this fight will take the British 2nd place slot behind Ricky Burns. I’ve said a lot about him (Taylor) on social media, and called him a bum. He’s not a bum, though. If he was, we wouldn’t be fighting in a main event on this big show. He’s a good fighter, but that’s what I’m in this game for. I don’t want to fight people that can’t fight back. I want to take the best fights, because I’ve got a fighter’s heart.

“I believe I can beat anyone. If he is the best, put me in with him, and I’ll prove I can beat him. That’s what I’m going to do. On July 8th, it’s going to be a good show. He’s got a good coach and a good team, but I’ve got a better coach and a better team. This will be my hardest fight yet, but I can’t wait to get it on.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN QUOTE: “These two young fighters are not just among the best in Britain, nor in Europe. I think we’ve got two of the best super-lightweights in the world in the ring together on July 8. It’s all on the line, and on terrestrial television too.

“This is going to be a great fight, and I believe that the public are going to benefit more than anybody else. It’ll be a great night of boxing, topped with a spectacular main event – and I know who my money is on.”

SHANE MCGUIGAN QUOTE: “It’s very brave of both boxers to step up to the plate and box each other at this stage in their career. Josh is hungry to become a world champion quickly. He did a lot of his learning in the amateurs, and he’s excelled very quickly in the professional ranks.

“Their styles are going to clash really well, but I just see the pedigree and the experience lying with Josh Taylor. This fight is going to be one where he uses his skill to break him down, and knocks him out later in the fight. This is going to be an exceptional fight.”

FRANK SMITH (MATCHROOM HEAD OF BOXING – DAVIES’ PROMOTERS) QUOTE: “It’s a great fight – one that’s come very early in their careers. Glasgow is a brilliant place for boxing – you just have to look at Ricky Burns over the years. It’s going to be a great crowd, and we’re very excited. Roll on the 8th of July.”

TICKETS FOR ‘BAD BLOOD’ – TAYLOR vs DAVIES AT BRAEHEAD ARENA ON SATURDAY JULY 8th ARE ON SALE NOW – PRICED £40, £60, £80, AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £150 + BOOKING FEES, AND AVAILABLE FROM WWW.BRAEHEAD-ARENA.CO.UK OR CALL 0844 499 1700.

THE STATS

JOSH TAYLOR

AGE: 26

HOMETOWN: EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

HEIGHT: 5’10 ½”

STANCE: SOUTHPAW

FIGHTS: 9

WINS: 9

KO’s: 8

LOSSES: 0

TITLES HELD: COMMONWEALTH

OHARA DAVIES

AGE: 25

HOMETOWN: LONDON, ENGLAND

HEIGHT: 5’7”

STANCE: ORTHODOX

FIGHTS: 15

WINS: 15

KO’s: 12

LOSSES: 0

TITLES HELD: WBC SILVER

