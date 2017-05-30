Kieron McLaren: Pride of the Potteries

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Kieron McLaren is hoping to be given a tough test in front of a home crowd when he makes his 11th professional appearance on BCB Promotions’ ‘Pride of the Potteries’ show at Fenton Manor, Stoke, on Saturday, 15th July.

The unbeaten fighter praised the fans in Staffordshire and he told bcb-promotions.com he wants to put on a performance that will help to increase his profile further.

“I am hoping this fight is going to be a step up,” he said. “I want to push on now and start making a name for myself.

“A win here will be massive. Keeping that unbeaten record will show people that I am doing really well for myself and it will definitely open doorways for me to bigger things. This next fight could be the route to the titles that I am after.

“I enjoy being on my own turf. I have a great fan base wherever I box but the atmosphere is totally different when I box in Stoke. People really get behind you and when you need them there when you are struggling, they really help you to dig deep and get through it.

“The other two fights I have had in Stoke were great. The atmosphere was buzzing and they have been brilliant nights for me so I am really looking forward to getting back in the ring here.

“I enjoy the pressure that you get being a home fighter, some people don’t, but I find it spurs me on to put on a performance and show people what I am capable of. “

The 23-year-old has stepped up to eight rounds in his most recent fights and he is enjoying the bouts over the longer distances. However, ‘Gunner’ wants to leave the match-making to his managers as he is fully focused on getting himself fight-fit for Stoke.

“I have been training hard and in my last fight I thought I did well,” he added. “I thought I could have done another few rounds on top of the eight that I did. We will see what is available to us but I want this next fight to be a big one for me.

“Hopefully it can be at least an 8 round fight because I like doing the longer rounds. It suits me better and it gives me more time to impress. I am used to the longer fights now so hopefully we can stick with them in the future.

“I always leave the decision making down to my manager and my coach. I just turn up and do my job when it comes to it and that is how I like to work. I stay in the gym and concentrate on getting myself in shape and I let them deal with that side of things, I don’t hassle them, they know what is best for me.”

‘Pride of the Potteries’ also features fellow unbeaten Stoke duo Luke Caci (light heavyweight) and Owen Jobburn (super welterweight).

Stafford welterweight, Rob Hunt, Ludlow’s former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion, Craig Morris, Winsford welterweight, Nathan Clarke, and unbeaten Swadlinocote super lightweight, Connor Parker, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIp Ringside. They are available by calling the boxers direct or 07734 118 041.

