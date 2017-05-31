Thomas LaManna to battle 54-fight veteran Carlos Winston Velasquez

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Welterweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will take on 54-fight veteran Carlos Winston Velasquez in the main event of of a stacked card on Saturday, June 10th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by Rising Promotions.

LaManna of Millville, New Jersey will compete in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

The 25 year-old LaManna has a record of 22-2 with nine knockouts.

This will be LaManna’s 5th appearance at The Claridge, and 15th start in Atlantic City.

“I have something big planned for the rest of 2017, but I have to handle Velasquez first. I’m talking meaningful titles against meaningful names. I want to keep fighting guys with the experience this way going in to another big fight, I know I’ll be 100%.,” said LaManna

“Camp has been awesome with coach Charles Johnson, coach Vince Jackson and Strength and Conditioning with former IBF Cruiserweight Champion Imamu Mayfield.”

“We are looking for another great night at The Claridge,” said Debbie LaManna of Rising Promotions. “We continue to put on great shows, and June 10th will be no different. We feel that the momentum of our shows is starting to help the restoration of boxing in Atlantic City.”

“After Thomas gets through this fight, We will are going to be looking for a regional title belt in one of the the four recognized organizations. If we win that and defend that a couple of times and move through the ratings of the sanctioning bodies, Thomas can earn himself a world title shot,” said Vinny LaManna.

Velasquez of Managua, Nicaragua has a record of 24-28-2 with 15 knockouts.

The 37 year-old Velasquez has been a professional since 2005, and has some quality wins on his resume over Danilo Moises Solis (18-1), Maisael Castillo (20-0).

Velasquez has also been in the ring with former world champion Jose Alfaro (21-4), former world title challengers Daniel Estrada (17-1), Michele Di Rocco (25-1-1), Petr Petrov (24-2-2), Matt Zegan (38-5), Rene Gonzalez (28-4-1), Luis Cruz (20-2) & Hank Lundy (25-5-1) as well as contenders Luciano Cuello (25-1), Aaron Herrera (20-0), Mahonry Montes (22-0-1), Adrian Granados (12-2-1) & Dusty Hernandez Harrison (26-0).

In his last bout, Velasquez went the distance before dropping a decision to Josue Vargas on March 24th in Orlando, Florida.

In the eight-round co-feature, it will be a battle of welterweight’s as local favorite Anthony “Juice” Young will take on George Sosa.

Young of Atlantic City has a record of 16-2 with six knockouts.

Sosa of New Jersey has a record of 15-8 with all 15 wins coming via knockout.

The 30 year-old Sosa is a six-year professional, who began his career in the Dominican Republic with six consecutive knockouts.

Sosa’s losses have come to fighters who had a combined record of 87-7-1 and they included Three undefeated fighters plus contenders Ray Robinson and Ed Peredes.

Sosa has won two consecutive bouts by knockout as in his most recent effort he stopped Jesus Pascual in three rounds on October 29, 2016 in the Domincan Republic.

In six-round bouts:

Gabriel Pham (8-1, 4 KO’s) of Pleasantville, NJ will take on Edgar Perez (7-20, 3 KO’s) of Chicago, IL super middleweight bout.

Frederick Julian (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Cambaul, France will take on an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight bout.

Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) of Brick, NJ will battle Lemarcus Tucker (4-2, 2 KO’s) of Batesville, AR in a rematch of heavyweights. Pasciolla took the first bout this past March via six-round split decision.

In four-round bouts:

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Sidell Blocker (1-7-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a super featherweight bout.

Chris Thomas (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ will take on Oscar Valdez (1-2, 1 KO) of Batesville, AR in a middleweight bout

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’ts) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight tilt.

Tomas Romain (2-1) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Lamont White (1-7, 1 KO) of Washington, DC in a lightweight bout.

Marcus Lugo of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are priced at $150, $125, $100, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.rspboxing.com

