Big Fight Club OC Main Event Live On PPV

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

41-5 Michael Farenas will look to resurrect his career and bring a whole bunch of new Filipino fans to his side when he meets tough 16-11 Martin Angel Martinez in the featured bout of the Thursday, June 1st Fight Club OC show. And fans worldwide will be able to catch all the action by going to www.fite.tv where the complete six bout card will be broadcast live for only $9.99.

Farenas who has fought many of the top lightweight stars has new management and new trainers to get him back in the mix after an 18-month layoff. He will be in tough as Martinez from Sonora, Mexico has 10 KO’s in his 16 pro wins.

Five other pro bouts are on tap including an interesting matchup when two former pro mma fighters make their pro boxing debut against each other. It will be Anthony Taylor vs Donte Stubbs who will debut this time in a ring and not a cage.

BOUT 6 – BOXING

MICHAEL FARENAS 141.5 VS MARTIN MARTINEZ 140.5

BOUT 5 – MMA

ANTHONY HERNANDEZ 177.6 VS DANNY DAVIS JR 177

BOUT 4 – BOXING

NATHAN WESTON 156.1 VS ARIAN SHARIFI 156.5

BOUT 3 – MMA

KORY KELLY178.6 VS MATT MARTINEZ 174.2

BOUT 2 – BOXING

DE’VON ABRAHAM 127 VS BRENNAN BENTON 128

BOUT 1 – BOXING

ANTHONY TAYLOR 163 VS DONTE STUBBS 161

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game