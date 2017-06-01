Boxing Writer Mike Coppinger Joins THE RING

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

THE RING is pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Coppinger as Senior Writer.

Coppinger joins RingTV.com and THE RING Magazine following a two-year stint as boxing writer for USA Today, one of the nation’s leading newspapers. The native of Brooklyn, New York, was previously an editor and writer for NFL.com based in Los Angeles.

He has also written boxing articles for The Guardian, Men’s Journal and ESPN.com, and co-hosted a popular boxing show for SskB Nation Radio. He was a free-lance contributor to THE RING from 2010 to 2014.

Coppinger will be the lead writer on RingTV.com and contribute regularly to the magazine’s print and digital editions.

“Mike brings sound journalistic judgement and integrity, a news-breaking work ethic and youthful enthusiasm to the RingTV/RING Magazine family,” said Doug Fischer, Editor-in-Chief of RingTV.com.

“He will help manage RingTV’s contributors and keep the site’s readers up to date on worldwide current events in boxing.”

Said Coppinger: “I’ve been an ardent boxing fan since 2002, when I was 16, and RING Magazine is what really grew my love for the sport. It was a real thrill to rifle through the Penn Station newsstand to find the new issue each month and discover which face would grace the cover.

“So it’s a genuine honor to join the RING all these years later and continue to bring readers the best boxing coverage out there.”

