Mark Hateley guest of honor at St Andrews Sporting Club

The English centre forward was born into football, with his father Tony representing English giants such as Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool. It was Mark’s stints at Coventry City and Portsmouth where is goal scoring record was prollific, that opened the doors for him to move on to Italian giants AC Milan.

After two excellent spells at Milan and AS Monaco, which included a Ligue 1 title with Monaco, Hateley returned to the UK where he once again rose to prominence as part of the classy Glasgow Rangers team of the 1990’s. The target man won 6 league titles, 2 Scottish Cup’s and 3 Scottish League Cup’s during his time at Ibrox. He also personally picked up the Scottish Football Writers Player of the Year and Players Player of the year award in 1994.

Hateley, a native of Derby, was captained 32 times by England, scoring 10 goals in the process in an international career that spanned 8 years. He also won a European U21 Championship with England in 1984.

One of the great target men of the modern era, Hateley will grace the St Andrew’s Sporting Club on a night that will showcase some of Scotland’s emerging talent from the Boxing world, and will be answering questions about his life and times as a professional footballer.

Tickets are availabe by emailing office@standrewssportingclub.com or by calling 0141 810 5700

