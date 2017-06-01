Sonya Lamonakis Takes on Laura Ramsey

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Popular heavyweight Sonya “The Scholar” Lamonakis takes on Laura “Lady Ram” Ramsey for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) World title, on Saturday night, June 10, in the eight-round “New England’s Future 3” co-feature at the DCU Center (Exhibition Hall) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“New England’s Future 3” is presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), which is owned and operated by retired three-time, two division world champion Jose Antonio Rivera and his son, Anthonee (A.J.) Rivera.

Undefeated prospect Irvin Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs), 21, headlines at home in his first scheduled eight-round bout, versus Raul Lopez (10-2-1, 5 KOs), of Bronx (NY), for the vacant UBF All-American super featherweight championship.

“I am excited to be able to have our first world championship boxing match on our ‘New England’s 3’ boxing event,” promoter Jose Rivera commented. “It’s special because it’s a women’s World Heavyweight title fight with veterans like Sonya and Laura, who also have some hostilities towards one another. They’ve both earned this opportunity to fight for the UBF Women’s World Heavyweight Championship. I expect fireworks and know fans will be in for a treat.”

Pro boxing returns to the DCU Center for the first time in 11 years, when promoter Jose Antonio Rivera defeated Alejandro Garcia, by way of a 12-round unanimous decision, for the World Boxing Association (WBA) World super welterweight title.

Born in Greece, Lamonakis (10-2-2, 1 KO), who grew-up in Turners Falls (MA), is a teacher in New York City. She is a Springfield College graduate and has two Master’s Degrees. “I’m honored to be fighting in the first world title fight in Worcester since Jose Rivera,” Lamonakis said. “I’m from Massachusetts and I fought twice at Mechanics Hall (in Worcester, including her pro debut in 2010). I heard Jose was promoting shows in Worcester, so I called to say I’d like to fight for a world title on one of his cards. I think he saw me fight before and he quickly agreed.

“This is still a make-dominates sport. I tell young girls to box as a side job. I have two Master’s Degrees and I’m a full-time teacher in New York. Boxing is my hobby. Very few women can make enough money boxing to make a good living. I don’t know if it’s because I was born in Greece and boxing is in my blood, but I love this sport and that’s what keeps me going. I guess I was born to fight. I enjoy getting in the ring. I’ve gotten a lot from boxing and now I’m giving back to amateurs in New York City as president of a youth organization.”

Lamonakis; is a former International Boxing Organization World and New York State female heavyweight champion. Her opponent, Ramsey (10-7, KOs), as a two-time world title challenger is hoping the third time is the charm for her. They have history together and this fight nearly happened a few years ago.

“I beat her daughter (Alysia Williams-Stevenson) in my second pro fight,” Lamonakis explained. “She said she’s see me and now, seven years later, we’re fighting. She’s a little older than me and I needed more fights before I fought her. We were supposed to fight a few years ago in Aruba but a hurricane cancelled the show.”

In an eight-round Special Cruiserweight Attraction, Pembroke (MA) fan favorite Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1, 15 KOs) meets Brazilian knockout specialist Marcelo Leonardo “Queizada” Da Silva (22-4, 17 KOs).

Fighting on the undercard, all in four-round bouts, are Worcester welterweight Andy Gonzalez (6-1, 5 KOs) vs. TBA, Lawrence (MA) junior welterweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Buffalo’s Jack Grady (0-5-1), Worcester featherweight Ranse Andino (1-0) vs. Woburn (MA) Gilvan Santos (0-3), Springfield (MA) junior middleweight Derrick “Double Impact” Whitley (1-0) vs. Norwalk (CT) veteran Shaka Moore (12-22-3, 2 KOs), Worcester’s pro-debuting Bobby Harris III vs. Woburn (MA) super middleweight Rodrigo Almeida (1-6), Southbridge (MA) junior welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (1-0) vs. Lawrence’s Anthony Everett (1-5), Worcester’s Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Florida’s Christopher “The Archbishop” Boykins (1-8) at a 205-pound catchweight, Hartford’s (CT) Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Brazilian Nathan Schulte (0-2) at a 180-pound catchweight, and Worcester’s pro-debuting Neal Sullivan vs. Framingham (MA) super middleweight Saul Almeida (0-8).

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at the DCU Center box office, www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera

(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters

Doors open at 6 p.m., first bout 7 p.m. ET.

