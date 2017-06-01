Split-T Management signs National Golden Gloves champion Poindexter Knight Jr

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Split-T Management is pleased to announce the signing of the 2017 National Golden Gloves champion, Poindexter Knight, Jr. to a managerial contract.

Knight of North Philadelphia won the National Golden Gloves while competing in the middleweight division, but will campaign as a professional as a welterweight.

The 21year-old compiled an amateur record of 45-5 with 15 knockouts, and before winning the National Golden Gloves, was a two-time Pennsylvania State Golden Gloves winner.

Knight was introduced to the sport by his father, Poindexter Sr., who was an amateur boxer and wanted his son to know how to protect himself.

“I was getting into a lot fights because I was short for my age and also my name. After getting expelled, my dad took me to the gym and I fell just fell in love with the sport,” said Knight.

At 13 years-old he was able to spar with top contender Hank Lundy.

“I learned so much from him, “says Knight. “Not only the physical aspect but also the mental part of boxing . Hank’s an old school type fighter where he is not only good skillfully, but he is smart mentally as he tries to get in your head when you’re in there with him. I learned a lot during those sessions and we last worked together as I was preparing for the National Golden Gloves.”

“I only gave boxing my whole attention in the last year. As you can see the results as I took the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves open division and then I won the Nationals at 165 pounds.”

Despite being a bit on the small end for that weight class, Knight was able to overcome and take the crown.

“People said I was not going to win neither because I am really a welterweight and had to enter the Golden Gloves at a higher division because of a technicality. Everyone was saying I would be too small to compete as a middleweight!”

I always had a lot of confidence in myself and love to prove people wrong so when I got to the Nationals, I wanted to prove a point that I could be the best Middleweight in the tournament. I was weighing only 155lbs. and fight guys coming down to 165 and I dominated the competition.”

Knight is excited to join a stable that includes Olympians Antonio Vargas, Teofimo Lopez and Charles Conwell.

“I’m very happy to have signed with David McWater. When I met him, he talked to me like man. He didn’t try to sell me a dream but instead told me the realities of boxing. The good and the bad of the business.”

“To top it all off, everyone I knew that knows him had great things to say about him and he showed me I can trust him as well as feel confident he will move my career in the right direction.”

Knight compares his style to Terence Crawford and Roy Jones, Jr.

“I am a strong southpaw with good size. Not only can I box like Terrence, I have lightning speed similar to Roy with power that can end a fight with one punch.”

“I want to be mentioned as one of the greats to come out of Philadelphia. The Bennie Briscoe’s, the Jeff Chandler’s, the Meldrick Taylor’s and the list can go on and on. I want people to mention me in the same breath!”

Said, Split-T Managements’s David McWater, “I’m very happy to have Poindexter Knight Jr. in the Split-T Family. One of America’s top amateur coaches, Otha Jones, had watched Poindexter sparring shortly before the national gloves and told me point blank the kid would win the whole thing. By mid-week I realized he was also fighting way above his weight class and was giving ten pounds in most fights, those two things really impressed me. He is a wonderful kid and now joins a team with many former National Champions and I expect the same big things from him as we’ve had for our other top prospects.”

