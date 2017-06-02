Hatton determined to take Williams and Heffron to the next level

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Leading Super-Middleweight contenders Darryll Williams and Mark Heffron have begun training under British boxing legend Ricky Hatton at his gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

The Hitman, a former two division World Champion, believes he is the right man to take the Frank Warren stablemates to the next level.

Unbeaten Williams will have Hatton in his corner for the first time when he faces Leicester’s Jahmaine Smyle in an eagerly awaited rematch at London’s Copper Box Arena on July 8, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Heffron, 15-0 (13 KOs), will square off with Bartolmiej Grafka at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse three weeks earlier on June 17.

“I’m over the moon that two of the best Super-Middleweights have chosen to join my gym and I think it says a lot about the work myself, Mike Jackson and Blain Younis have been doing with our lads over the past couple of years,” Hatton said.

“Darryl is a really exciting boxer and his first fight with Smyle is probably the British fight of the year so far. Everyone knows how much I liked a tear up during my career, but I’ll be aiming to add a few more subtleties to his game.

“As for Mark, what more do you need to say about him than ‘pure power’. He’s had a bit of a stop-start career, but he’s really on it now and anyone who can put away 13 of 15 opponents has to set pulses racing.

“I also train Jake Haigh and Chris Blaney so the gym is brimming with talent at Middleweight and Super-Middleweight and I think the sparring sessions alone are going to be something else.”

Tickets for Williams v Smyle 2 priced £40, £50, £100, £150 and £250 are available from:

www.eventim.co.uk

www.seetickets.com

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Darryll Williams, Mark Heffron