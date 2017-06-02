FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Professional boxing comes to Kenilworth next month as BCB Promotions host a four-fight dinner show.

Home Turf takes place at Chesford Grange Hotel on Friday, 21st July and features a quartet of local fighters.

Coventry’s British Challenge Cruiserweight Champion, Dilly Singh (4-0), is in action for the first time since picking up his first professional title. Singh outgunned Joshua Burke to be crowned Cruiserweight King back in April and will be looking to build on an impressive start to his pro career.

Leamington’s Michael Cole (4-0-1) makes the short trip across Warwickshire to also feature. The always-entertaining 29 year-old outpoind Fonz Alexander last time out and will be looking to reward his loyal army of supporters as he fights close to home for the first time in his career.

Debutants Michael Jephcott and Navi Mankoo complete the dinner show. Mankoo is a Leamington welterweight whilst Jephcott, also from Leamington, debuts at super featherweight.

Tickets are priced at £ £60 VIP Ringside to include a three-course meal. They are available by calling the boxers direct or 01926 859 331.

