Broadway Boxing weights from Foxwoods

All the boxers made weight today for tomorrow’s (Sat., June 3) Broadway Boxing event to be held in Fox Theater, at Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT,

The popular Broadway Boxing series is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, will showcase some of New England’s top fighters.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

Main Event – Lightweights — (8)

(L) Matt Remillard (24-1, 13 KOs), Manchester, CT 135 lbs.

(R) Fatiou Fassinou (27-5-3, 14 KOs), Cotonou, Benin 133 lbs.

Co-Feature – Heavyweights (6)

(L) Ruslan Shamalov (4-0, 3 KOs), Brooklyn, NY by way of Russia 233 lbs.

(R) George Arias (6-0, 3 KOs), Bronx, NY by way of Dominican Republic 230 lbs.

Welterweights (6)

(L) Myquan Williams (6-0, 4 KOs), East Hartford, CT 146 lbs.

(R) Ariel Vasquez (13-17-2, 9 KOs), Managua, Nicaragua 147 lbs.

Female Super Lightweights (6)

(L) Jennifer Salinas (19-4, 5 KOs), Providence, RI 135 lbs.

(R) Marquita Lee (3-4), Novato, CA 132 lbs.

Super Welterweights (4)

(L) Khiry Todd (4-0, 4 KOs), Lynn, MA 149 lbs.

(R) Nicolas Sarouna (12-8-1, 9 KOs), Lome, Togo 148 lbs.

Middleweights (8)

(L) Radzhab Butaev (5-0, 4 KOs), Brooklyn, NY by way of Russia 153 lbs.

(R) Abraham Alvarez (20-10-1, 11 KOs), El Rosario, Mexico 157 lbs.

Cruiserweights (6)

(L) Luis Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs), Peekskill, NY by way of Cuba 194 lbs.

(R) Felipe Romero (19-13-1, 13 KOs), San Diego, CA by way of Mexico 195 lbs.

Super Welterweights (4)

(L) Jose Roman (3-0, 3 KOs), Bayamon, Puerto Rico 149 lbs.

(R) William Hill (2-2), Detroit, MI 148 lbs.

WHAT: “Broadway Boxing” professional boxing

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2017

WHERE: Fox Theater, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

PROMOTER: DiBella Entertainment

RING ANNOUNCER: Dave Diamante

DOORS OPEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:30 p.m. ET

TICKETS: Priced at $125, $75 and $45. Tickets can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office

