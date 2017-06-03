WBC cares about our veterans

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Thursday afternoon June 1st The WBC Along with Supreme Boxing hosted a meet and greet at The Veterans Home in Barstow, California. Located halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas off interstate 15 in the High Desert of Southern California, the Veterans Home of California, Barstow is home to approximately 200 WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm Veterans.

Many former, and current Champions along with several individuals from the boxing community and former athletes came together with the WBC to handout giveaways, take pictures and sign autographs for those that have served our country. Those in attendance at the event, which was brought together by Anthony and Cynthia Saldaña from Supreme Boxing included the current WBC Women’s Flyweight Champion Kenia Enriquez, WBC- NABF Super Welterweight Champion Daniel Valdivia, Former Dallas Cowboy Efren Herrera, Heavyweight Contender Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington as well as retired 20 year Army Medic and cut man Sergio Estrada, boxing prospect Joseph Landeros, former female champion Sindy Amador and boxing greats, Mando Muniz, Ruben Castillo, Herman Montes and Paul Banke.

During the program Pepe Sulaimán, spoke to the veterans, and let all the veterans know that the “WBC Cares” “You Veterans are true warriors, and it’s our honor to serve you” Nancy Rodriguez then had all the special guest in attendance present the homes Skilled Nursing Administrator, Kevin McGuire a WBC Belt, a Medal and a special oversized autographed glove as she made all the veterans of the home in Barstow “Honorary WBC Champions” She then presented Anthony Saldaña with a WBC Medal for his work in the organization and “making the meet and greet possible” as well as for his daily work with the veterans of the home.

During the event the guest took pictures with the Veterans, staff members and family members. The WBC also let the home know that they plan on visiting again before the end of the year and having a special Thanksgiving dinner for the Veterans.

