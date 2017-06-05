Miguel Cotto VS. Yoshihiro Kamegai Los Angeles press conference quotes

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) and Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) today hosted a press conference ahead of their 12-round bout for the vacant WBO Light Middleweight World Championship that will take place Saturday, August 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., presented live on HBO World Championship Boxing.

It was also announced at today’s press conference that Cotto will return to Golden Boy Promotions for a multi-fight deal starting with his battle against Kamegai on August 26. In addition, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions will partner with Cotto and Miguel Cotto Promotions on developing prospects, advancing boxing in Cotto’s Puerto Rico homeland and promoting the boxing legend’s upcoming fights.

Below is what the fighters and their teams had to say at today’s press conference:

MIGUEL COTTO, Former Four-Division World Champion:

“I’m very happy to be back and to be here. Our training camp starts on the first of July. Kamegai is a tough fighter, and he is coming with the victory on his mind. I’m going to do the best I can for this fight and fight with my heart as always. See you all on August 26.”

YOSHIHIRO “EL MAESTRITO” KAMEGAI, Junior Middleweight Contender:

“For me to fight someone I’ve been a fan of since I was 20 years old is an honor. I look forward to fighting him, and I’m out here to win this fight. I don’t speak English well, but I do speak boxing and I plan to put on a very entertaining fight. Please watch this fight on HBO on August 26.

“When I first heard that this fight had been made and that I would face Cotto, I thought to myself, ‘YES!'”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“We are happy to be partnering with Cotto and Kamegai for this event, but I do want to announce that our efforts to bring boxing back in a big way to Puerto Rico is one that will become a reality in the near future. I am happy to announce that with Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, we will take our ESPN series to the island and bring back the excitement of boxing. Obviously, we couldn’t do it without Cotto’s help and his wonderful team. We are excited to take boxing back with ESPN internationally. As you’ve seen, our Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN series has had amazing fights and incredible ratings-we are giving the fans what they deserve.

“As one of the most entertaining junior middleweight contenders in the division today, Kamegai has been involved in some of the most memorable battles against former titleholder Roberto “The Ghost” Guerrero and back-to-back brawls with Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass. This is a fighter that never ever backs down, and we expect him to give Cotto an excellent fight on August 26. If you’ve never seen him fight, he fights with heart and passion, has dynamite in his fists, and never takes a step back.”

HECTOR SOTO, Vice President of Miguel Cotto Promotions:

“I want to say thank you to the great family of Golden Boy Promotions. This is the beginning of many great fights that will develop between Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions.

“We are preparing very hard for this fight, and there is no doubt we will return to Puerto Rico in August with Miguel Cotto as a world champion.”

TONY WALKER, Vice President of HBO Pay-Per-View:

“We can be assured there will be many hours of great boxing on August 26. When we host fights at StubHub Center, our HBO subscribers are always happy.

“Miguel Cotto is headed to the Hall of Fame because he has always fought as a prize fighter. He has fought on HBO 22 times, and he has fought all the boxing greats-that’s why the fans are always so happy when he fights and why we are proud to have him in the HBO family. Kamegai is a warrior who is finally being given his chance for a world championship. We are very excited that this HBO World Championship Boxing® event kicks off fall boxing.”

BRENDAN HANNAN, Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Digital for StubHub Center:

“At StubHub Center, we always enjoy hosting great boxing fights. We are looking forward to an incredible event between Miguel Cotto and Kamegai on August 26 at the StubHub Center.”

Tickets for Cotto vs. Kamegai are priced at $200, $100, $50 and $25, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges and go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425.

Cotto vs. Kamegai, a 12-round fight for the vacant WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “BORN BOLD”. The event will take place Saturday, August 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing.

For more information visit www.goldenboypromotions.com,www.promocionesmiguelcotto.com, and www.hbo com/boxing, follow on Twitter at @cottopromotions, @GoldenBoyBoxing, and @hboboxing, and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and www.facebook.com/realmiguelacotto. Visit us on Instagram at @GoldenBoyBoxing and @realmiguelacotto and follow the conversation using #CottoKamegai.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Miguel Cotto, Yoshihiro Kamegai