Easton vs Jamoye added to Braehead show

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

TWO OF EUROPE’S BEST PROSPECTS FACE OFF FOR THE VACANT IBO INTERCONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE ON JULY 8 AT BRAEHEAD ARENA IN GLASGOW ON THE UNDERCARD OF JOSH TAYLOR vs OHARA DAVIES

Scotland’s undefeated Jason Easton will box Belgium’s top-rated contender Steve Jamoye for the vacant IBO Intercontinental super lightweight title on the undercard of ‘Bad Blood’ – Josh Taylor vs Ohara Davies, on Saturday July 8th at Braehead Arena in Glasgow. Easton vs Jamoye will be broadcast live and exclusively on SPIKE UK, and sponsored by Maxi-Nutrition.

TICKETS FOR ‘BAD BLOOD’ – TAYLOR vs DAVIES AT BRAEHEAD ARENA ON SATURDAY JULY 8th ARE ON SALE NOW – PRICED £40, £60, £80, AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £150 + BOOKING FEES, AND AVAILABLE FROM WWW.BRAEHEAD-ARENA.CO.UK OR CALL 0844 499 1700.

Edinburgh’s Jason Easton is undefeated in nine professional contests and last time out he stopped the dangerous Zoltan Szabo in two spectacular rounds at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Arena in March. That impressive win followed Easton’s first title success in October of last year when he stopped Wales’ Rhys Saunders for the vacant Celtic super lightweight title.

Belgium’s Jamoye, 22 – 3 – 1, is the younger brother of former double World title challenger and European champion Stephane Jamoye. The younger Jamoye is the current Belgium and BeNeLux super lightweight champion and is in the form of his life having recently beaten fellow Belgian Jean Pierre Bauwens. The former WBC World Youth super lightweight champion Jamoye also holds an impressive win over another compatriot Farid Hakimi, a recent visitor to these shores when he lost a contentious majority decision for the WBA International title to Liverpool’s Tom Farrell.

This vacant IBO Intercontinental super lightweight title fight will be one of the main support contests on Saturday July 8th. The main event on July 8th at Braehead Arena, Josh Taylor vs Ohara Davies, is already one of the most talked about domestic battles of 2017, with both men setting social media ablaze with their mutual dislike for one another prior to the official announcement of this seminal clash.

Both Taylor and Davies are undefeated, both are big punchers and both are currently moving into the primes of their respective careers, making their July 8th domestic grudge match one of the most intriguing fights in Britain and Ireland this year.

Scotland’s undefeated Commonwealth super lightweight champion Josh Taylor is used to winning in Glasgow, as this was the scene of his 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal triumph. On July 8th Taylor takes centre stage again when he faces his toughest opponent to date in the form of undefeated WBC Silver super lightweight champion Ohara Davies.

Ohara Davies won the English lightweight title in March 2016 before moving up to super lightweight and capturing the WBC Silver title in November of last year. Last time out the powerful Davies stopped former WBO World lightweight title challenger Derry Matthews in the third round.

The scene is set for an action-packed night of championship boxing on July 8th at Braehead Arena in Glasgow. The build-up to this exciting night could well rival the action in the ring on July 8th at Braehead Arena, so don’t blink folks. You can follow all of the build-up on our twitter handle – @CyclonePromo ; and/or our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/CyclonePromotions

There will be more undercard announcements in the coming days.

Doors will open at 4.30pm at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow on Saturday July 8th.

TICKETS FOR ‘BAD BLOOD’ – TAYLOR vs DAVIES AT BRAEHEAD ARENA ON SATURDAY JULY 8th ARE ON SALE NOW – PRICED £40, £60, £80, AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £150 + BOOKING FEES, AND AVAILABLE FROM WWW.BRAEHEAD-ARENA.CO.UK OR CALL 0844 499 1700.

JASON EASTON QUOTE: “This is going to be a massive night for Scottish boxing. I’m delighted to be boxing for the IBO Intercontinental title against a proven operator like Jamoye. This is the biggest fight of my career and I’ve never been as up for a fight as this, I will be the new champ on July 8th. The main event on July 8th (Taylor vs Davies) is a special fight and I feel privileged to be on such a big bill, I can’t wait for it.”

STEVE JAMOYE QUOTE: “This is a big title fight. I believe I have more experience and I will find a way to beat Easton on July 8th. I’m one of the best super lightweights in Europe and I will prove that in Glasgow on July 8th. I have fought at a much higher level than him and that will show when we box. This is going to be one of the best wins of my career.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN QUOTE: “Easton vs Jamoye is an excellent addition to a huge night of boxing on July 8th at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena. It’s a very competitive fight, just like Taylor vs Davies in the main event.

“It’s going to be an excellent, action-packed fight, and I believe that Jason Easton can rise to the occasion and bag the IBO Intercontinental title with a first class performance in front of a big crowd at Braehead Arena. It’s going to be a great night of boxing, topped with a spectacular main event – Glasgow get ready!”

BILLY NELSON QUOTE: “I’m over the moon that Jason has got this opportunity to prove just how good he is on a massive stage on July 8th at Braehead Arena. This will be a stiff test for Jason but one that I fully believe he will pass with flying colours.

“Steve Jamoye is a very good boxer who’s near the top of the EBU rankings and will be coming to win so Jason will have to be at his very best to get the win on July 8th.”

TICKETS FOR ‘BAD BLOOD’ – TAYLOR vs DAVIES AT BRAEHEAD ARENA ON SATURDAY JULY 8th ARE ON SALE NOW – PRICED £40, £60, £80, AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £150 + BOOKING FEES, AND AVAILABLE FROM WWW.BRAEHEAD-ARENA.CO.UK OR CALL 0844 499 1700.

About Channel 5

Channel 5 launched as Britain’s fifth public service channel in March 1997 and has been owned by Viacom International Media Networks since September 2014. Channel 5, 5STAR, 5USA and Spike reach 4 in 5 of the UK viewing public each month with a broad mix of popular content for all the family across entertainment, documentaries, sport, drama from the UK and US, films, reality, comedy, children’s and news. My5 is a new service allowing viewers to watch content online for free from Channel 5, 5STAR, 5USA, and Spike.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Jason Easton, Josh Taylor, Ohara Davies, Steve Jamoye