Chris Blaney steps up in class

CHRIS BLANEY believes he will be on his A game when faces his toughest adversary to date in Dublin later this month.

The self-styled “Ginger Ninja” will lock horns with battle-hardened Englishman Nicky Jenman over six rounds at the National Stadium on June 24.

Jenman is a former Southern Area champion with his only defeats in recent years coming in good class and he’s been able to spoil the party away from home on several occasions.

For Blaney, the fight provides the perfect opportunity to underline his potential and show fans some of the skills he has picked up during the 18 months he was been working under the tutelage of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

“This is a step up in class for me,” Blaney, 6-0 (3 KOs), said. “I’ve been wanting to move up to six rounds for so long and now I’m doing it against an opponent I believe will be a real test.

“Jenman has boxed at title level a few times and been in with people like Tommy Langford so he’s definitely knows his way around the ring.

“He’ll be coming to Ireland to try and break my unbeaten record and I can’t let that happen.

“The work I’ve been doing with Ricky in the gym as me feeling fitter and stronger than ever and I know I’ll have my A game on the night.

“I’m not the sort of boxer to say I’m going to do this and that to an opponent, I just know I’ll be giving it everything in there and may the best man win. Of course, I believe that man will be me.”

The June 24 show is entitled ‘Two Counties Collide’ and is presented by Red Corner Promotions.

Jointly topping the bill are two Irish title showdowns as Steve Collins Jnr meets bitter rival Paddy McDonagh for the light-heavyweight crown while Luke Keeler clashes with Darren Cruise for the middleweight bauble.

