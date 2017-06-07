Olympian Nico Hernandez had boxing float In Wichita’s Riverfest Sundance Festival parade

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Team Hernandez, featuring Wichita-native Nico Hernandez (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, entered a boxing float in this past Friday night’s 45th annual Riverfest Sundance Festival parade in Wichita.

An estimated 50,000 people turned out to enjoy the parade, as well as the opportunity to support hometown hero Hernandez, who will fight at home once again in less than two weeks.

The 21-year-old Hernandez returns to action Saturday night, June 17, in the six-round main event against Mexican-born flyweight opponent Jose Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs), headlining “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire”, which will air (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network live from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

“KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire” is a presentation of KO Night Boxing LLC.

Unbeaten Canadian featherweight Marc “Gwapo” Pagcaliwangan (10-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Angel “Terrible” Monrreal (10-8-1, 3 KOs), of Mexico, in the eight-round co-featured event. Wichita junior middleweight Noel Esquada (7-3-2, 5 KOs) meets 2012 Chicago Golden Gloves champion Limberth “El Gallito” Ponce (12-3, 9 KOs) in a six-round match,

In the televised opener, Garden City (KS) featherweight prospect Eric Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) takes on pro-debuting Humberto “Tito” Tellez, fighting out of Winfield (KS).

The non-televised “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire” undercard is loaded with local talent: pro-debuting Topeka (KS) junior welterweight Brian Clements vs. Bryan Montalvo (1-9, 1 KO), of Garden City (KS); Winfield light heavyweight Juan Hollingsworth (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Oklahoman Matt Dixon in his pro debut, and pro-debuting middleweights Eddie Chavez, of Wichita, and Garden City’s Fernando Jasso throw-down in the opening bout.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena box office and http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060052A193761C74. Prices are $175.00 (VIP ringside package ticket which includes a limited-edition event T-shirt and a ticket to the official after-party with a meet-and-greet opportunity), $150.00 (floor seat which includes a limited-edition event T-shirt), $75.00, $35.00 and $20.00. Tickets will also be sold in Wichita at Angela’s Café (2119 W. 21st St. N, or call Team Nico (Jeremiah @ 316. 393.3743 or Lewis @ 316.806.0144).

This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Tags: Ange Monrreal, Eric Vargas, Humberto Tellez, Jose Rodriguez, Limberth Ponce, Marc Pagcaliwangan