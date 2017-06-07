Ringnews24.com Talks With Tommy “Sweet T” Jacobs

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Ringnews24.com talks with light-middleweight prospect, Tommy Jacobs who made his professional debut at the York hall in London.

Read on to see what top name he would like to fight the most, how he ventured into the sport and much more!

1. What inspired you to become a boxer?

I was about 10 when I first got into boxing. I’ve been doing it for about 20 years now. My big brother was training in Scotland and we moved back down to Essex. He wanted to find a local boxing gym and I went along with him to the first session and I never looked back!

2. Can you tell us what weight you campaign at?

I’m at light-middleweight. I have boxed at middleweight but I am not big enough, to be honest.

3. Can you tell us a little bit about your amateur career?

I’ve had 60 odd fights. I have won about 45 of them. I have won the Schoolboy Championships three times. I’ve boxed for England for the NABC numerous times. I had a good amateur career.

4. Do you find it easy to keep your weight in check between fights?

No, to be honest. For me, that is the hardest part of the whole thing. But I am slowly getting better with it!

5. What is your ultimate career ambition?

I know I am going to be a world champion! But my ultimate career ambition is to be remembered as a great fighter. I eventually want to go on Pay Per View and be remembered as one of the top fighters.

6. If you could fight anybody at the top right now, who would it be and why?

Well, one of the ones I think are really overrated is Chris Eubank Jr. I don’t think he is anywhere near as good as he says he is. I think I would beat him now, let alone in a few years time. I would like to get in the ring with Chris.

7. You made your debut at the iconic York Hall. How was that experience for you?

It was fantastic! It was nerve wracking I am a very confident person but the whole build up to it and finally getting to that point that I had been looking forward to for so many years had culminated into one singular moment. It was amazing. Absolutely brilliant! The place has a lot of history. Knowing that some of the most famous names in British boxing have boxed there before me made it an overwhelming experience.

8. Can you tell us a little bit about your fighting style?

I am very unorthodox. I box with my arms pretty low and am a southpaw. I might not be the hardest puncher but I do consider myself a hard one. I make opponents miss and punish them. I have fast hands and fast feet. I change styles as well.

9. Tell us a bit about your training. What aspects of it do you enjoy the most and why?

I prefer sparring most of all. It is as closest to the real thing as you can get. I can be having a dreadful week in the gym but when I spar that puts me back on top of the world and then the rest of the aspects of my training then doesn’t matter. In sparring you put everything into practice and it’s really the closest thing there is to getting into the ring and getting it on for real.

10. Most boxers find this question difficult to answer, but do you have any idea when you want to get out of the sport?

That is a hard question. I started boxing a lot later than I wanted to. I want to box for at least ten years. I would say when I turn about 37 or 38 then I might be happy to walk away. If I haven’t achieved what I want to then I would be happy to walk away a bit earlier but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

11. Outside of boxing what do you like to do with yourself? Do you have any hobbies?

My life is boxing. If I am not in the gym then I am talking about boxing or on Facebook talking about boxing. I like to spend time with my family. I got two beautiful little daughters and spend as much time with them as possible. My time is monopolised by boxing. It’s what I truly love.

12. Finally, do you have an instagram or Facebook link that our readers can follow you by?

You can reach me on Facebook by finding my name, Tommy Jacobs. I have a Facebook page, Tommy “Sweet T” Jacobs professional boxer.

My Instagram is @tommysweet_t.

