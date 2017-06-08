Joshua, Klitschko and Pulev come to an agreement

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Following the April 29, 2017 bout between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, the IBF received a letter from Matchroom Sport and IBF/WBA Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua requesting an Exception to Regulations to participate in a rematch of this bout for the IBF Heavyweight Championship and WBA Heavyweight Super Championship to take place by December 2, 2017.

Following that letter, the IBF received a letter from Sauerland Event on behalf of #2 ranked and Mandatory Contender Kubrat Pulev indicating that Pulev objected to the Exception being granted to allow Anthony Joshua to participate in a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko.

Shortly after, the IBF Board of Directors was advised that the issue had been resolved between the parties with the following conditions:

1. If Wladimir Klitschko is unavailable for the rematch on October 28, 2017, the fight shall be staged no later than December 2, 2017.

2. Kubrat Pulev is the next in line to fight the winner after the rematch. In the event the rematch does not occur prior to December 2, 2017 Anthony Joshua is to honor his mandatory commitment and fight Kubrat Pulev.

3. After the rematch the IBF will not consider a request for unification from the winner.

4. There shall be no further exceptions considered by the IBF regarding Anthony Joshua, or Wladimir Klitschko should he win the bout, prior to the completion of the mandatory bout with Kubrat Pulev.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev, Wladimir Klitschko