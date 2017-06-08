LA17 World Police and Fire Games Partners with 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist and Local Legend Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

From Monday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 16, 2017, Los Angeles will host the World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) with Opening Ceremonies at the LA Memorial Coliseum. More than 8,000 athletes, all active or retired Police Officers or Firefighters, from over 70 countries will compete in over 65 different sports and disciplines, and draw up to 50,000 spectators.

According to Chief Charlie Beck, a veteran competitor and future athlete in the 2017 Games, “The World Police and Fire Games not only help to promote physical fitness through intense competition, it also builds camaraderie and life-long friendships among first responders. The opportunity to showcase our great city is great, but the fortuity to bring athletes from around the world together with our diverse communities to share in the passion of sport, that’s something special.”

In addition, the WPFG is proud to announce the partnership with 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist, 10-time world title champion and local legend, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. “Boxing has always been a premier and well attended event of the World Police & Fire Games, but with Oscar and Golden Boy Promotions as a Presenting Sponsor, it’s sure to take the Games to an even higher level of competition,” said Chief Beck.

“All over the country, our police officers and firefighters work tirelessly to keep us safe,” Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. “We are proud to honor their service and help provide support as they demonstrate their athletic abilities in Los Angeles.”

The following, is a World Police and Fire Games promotional video featuring Chief Charlie Beck and Oscar De La Hoya:

For more information, regarding the LA17 World Police & Fire Games, opportunities to become a WPFG sponsor or volunteer, or the schedule for Boxing, and other sporting events, please visit: www.LA17WPFG.com.

