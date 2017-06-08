FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Manchester based Welterweight Stephen Danyo is looking to kick on from his WBO European title victory in May of this year.

The Flying Dutchman walked away with a split decision victory against highly rated opposition in Alexandr Zhuravskiy of Kazakhstan, in the process he clinched the WBO European strap at Southampton’s Guild Hall. Danyo elaborated on winning the WBO European title and his plans to kick on under the guidance of Sean Krool and the Fight Factory gym.

Danyo said, “Firstly my God Jesus Christ gets all the Glory! He is the one who give me grace to do what I am doing. He is also the one who blessed me with the great team I am with (Fight Factory).

He continued, “In round 7 I had a second wind and dug deep and that pushed me onto winning the last rounds.”

Danyo is based out of the Fight Factory gym in Manchester, headed up by Sean Krool. Krool who has been in the sport for multiple decades now appears to be a massive influence on Dutchman Danyo’s life. The new WBO European Champion opened up on life training with Krool and talked about his plans for the future.

He said, “Training camp is/was great. Training with Sean is a wonderful experience. His general mentality and training regime makes champions.

“We have been in working together since January, dedicating our self and the result came after 6 months together in the gym. The sky is the limit. Hard work and discipline were the key factors for me.”

Danyo’s next outing is on June 16 at the B.E.C Arena in a non title contest, as he looks to keep warm ahead of an assault on the world rankings in the second half of the year. Danyo previewed his outing on June 16 and his ambitions going forward.

The WBO European Champion said, “Like I said, I have been training hard since the beginning of this year in camp so we looking forward putting on a great performance.

“After this fight we are looking at defending the title. I am now number 13th in the world by the WBO as the European Champion, so we will push to get closer to the first place and that is becoming World Champion.

“We are busy behind the scenes and everything is looking great!”

