CES Boxing weights for tomorrow's FITE TV live stream

Boxing fans may watch tomorrow night’s entire CES Boxing card, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, simply by downloading the FITE app and then cast the fight to the big screen by using the instant stream-to-TV function. The FITE app works with any Wi-Fi connected television around the world, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Fans may also watch the fights live on the FITE website at www.fite.tv from any computer.

Main Event – New England Junior Middleweight Championship (8)
Greg Vendetti (14-2-1, 10 KOs), Champion, Stoneham, MA 152 lbs.
Khiary Gray (14-2, 11 KOs), Challenger, Worcester, MA 154 lbs.

Co-Feature – Junior Middleweights (8)
Mark DeLuca (18-0, 12 KOs), Quincy, MA 154 lbs.
Chris Chatman (14-6-1, 5 KOs), Chicago, IL 156 lbs.

Heavyweights (6)
Juiseppe Cusumano (10-1, 8 KOs), Richmond, VA 235 lbs.
Dan Biddle (9-6, 5 KOs), Wilmington, DE 224 lbs.

Middleweights (6)
Kendrick Ball, Sr. (6-0-2, 5 KOs), Worcester, MA  163 lbs.
Godson Noel (6-0-1, 4 KOs), Newark, NJ 162 lbs.

Lightweights (6)
Anthony Marsella, Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs), Providence, RI 135 lbs.
Abraham Torres (3-1, 1 KO), Dallas, TX 136 lbs.

Lightweights (4)
Michael Valentin (pro debut), Providence, RI 137 lbs.
Kevin De Freitas (pro debut), Somerville, MA 137 lbs.

Matt Doherty (6-3-1, 4 KOs), Salem, MA 138 lbs.
Placido Hoff (1-1-1), Providence, RI 136 lbs

Featherweights (4)
Ricky Delossantos (1-0), Pawtucket, RI 126 lbs.
Malcolm Simms (0-0-1), Newark, NJ 124 lbs.

WHEN:                      Friday, June 9, 2017

WHERE:                   Twin River, in Lincoln, RI, USA

PROMOTER:            CES Boxing

LIVE STREAMING: Available to watch live on the FITE app and its website for a suggested retail price of $14.99.

FITE TV is a Combat Sports Network that features boxing, MMA and wrestling programming.  FITE gives viewers the choice to watch the program on line at www.FITE.tv, on their mobile device or on their WiFi connected television using the FITE app.  The FITE app can be downloaded for free at Google Play or the iTunes app stores.

