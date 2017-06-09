FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Ukraine welcomes EUBC European Boxing Championships 2017

Ukrainian city of Kharkiv welcomes the EUBC European Championships from 16-24 June.

Kharkiv was already checked and verified by European Boxing Confederation representatives, who admitted, that city successfully getting ready for the most important boxing event of continent during the coordination visit.

Kharkiv-17 must become a true showcase of incredible skill, power and elegance of our sport. The current continental championship is a great challenge for every boxer since it is a qualifying stage for the AIBA World Boxing Championship in Hamburg, so I`m really excited to see breathtaking performance from the best European athletes» – admitted EUBC President Franco Falcinelli.

President of the Ukrainian Boxing Federation Volodymyr Prodyvus also noticed, that all the UBF team is working hard to make this tournament a memorable event for every sportsman and guests.

This year was truly significant for our country. We got a chance to show Ukraine to the world: Eurovision, international fests and sport competitions represent our country to Europe. It’s a great honor for Ukrainian Boxing Federation to write its name into the history of world sports and represent Ukraine to the world».

The EUBC European Boxing Championships 2017 will serve as the European Qualifying Event for the AIBA World Boxing Championships Hamburg 2017. Winners in each weight category will obtain licenses for the World Boxing Championship at this event – 8 licenses in each of 10 categories. Teams from 40 countries has already applied for participation in Kharkiv-17.

