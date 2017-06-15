Gary Corcoran fires warning to Larry Ekundayo

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Gary Corcoran has warned Larry Ekundayo there will be no friendly fire when they clash next month.

The pair meet on Frank Warren’s big ‘The Future Is Now’ card at London’s Copper Box Arena on July 8 with the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight crown on the line.

That means a crucial top 15 world ranking for the winner when Wembley traveller meets his old mate over 12 rounds.

Corcoran, 28, said: “I know Larry really well from the gyms, but there is no friendship, right now. This is business for me.

“We are mates and even when we were not sparring got on very well. There is no bad feeling, but I just want to beat him

“I have sparred with Larry a lot before he beat Dale Evans. I was his main sparring partner for that fight.”

Corcoran who has won 16 of his 17 professional contests hopes an impressive win against the unbeaten London based Nigerian will earn a shot at Bradley Skeete who defends his British crown against Evans on the same bill.

He added: “It might not be for the British title, but I could face Bradley down the line. I am determined to reach the top and if Bradley is in the way I will fight him.

“Frank Warren asked if I wanted to fight Bradley and I said, ‘yes’, but I will fight anyone.

“I want the British title whether Bradley has got it. He is looking to move on, but if he doesn’t get a major fight he may hold on and fight me.

“Frank knows that I have never refused a fight and I will fight anyone as long as everything is right. Look at the fights I have taken like Liam Williams and Joe Selkirk pulled out twice against me.

“I will never refuse a fight.”

He has dropped down to welterweight after losing to bitter rival Williams in a British super-welterweight title challenge last July.

Corcoran says: “I was always a welterweight, but I have always liked to eat what I want. Before a weigh-in I would still have good meals because I was that comfortable.”

Elsewhere on the card Light-Heavyweight monster Anthony Yarde challenges Richard Baranyi for the WBO European belt; Darryll Williams and Jahmaine Smyle rematch for the English Super-Middleweight belt after their Fight of the Year contender in April; Sam McNess gets his first pro title shot against Southern Area Super-Welterweight Champion Asinia Byfield and teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois looks to move to 4-0.

