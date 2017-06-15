Germany’s Rising Stars Out To Impress In Wetzlar

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Germany’s rising stars are out to impress on Saturday night as they face tough international opposition on the undercard of Tyron Zeuge’s WBA World Super Middleweight title defence against Paul Smith at the Rittal Arena in Wetzlar.

Cologne’s Denis Radovan (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Josip Duric (3-1, 2 KOs) over six-rounds in what promises to be his toughest career test to date. If successful, the 24-year old super middleweight says he would like the chance to avenge an amateur defeat to domestic rival Stefan Haertel, who boxes in Wetzlar against Patrick Mendy, and to land his first title shot.

“I lost against Haertel in the amateurs so I would love the chance to set the record straight” said Radovan, who is trained by former World Champion Juergen Braehmer. ‘’I’m targeting my first title at the end of 2017 or the beginning of 2018. I’ve not had many fights, but I feel like I’m ready!”

Two-time national amateur champion, Leon Bunn (4-0, 4 KOs), has looked impressive since turning over as a professional and winning all of four of his paid contests inside the distance. The fighter from Frankfurt has yet to go past the second round, but can expect tougher resistance from Hungary’s Laszlo Ivanyi (6-4, 4 KOs).

“I’m just taking it one step at a time” said Bunn ahead of his six-round light heavyweight clash. “Getting this opportunity to fight in Wetzlar, near my hometown, is huge for me!”

Bunn’s coach Ulli Wegner has expressed his excitement about the 24 year-old’s talent: “Leon will be the first to become World Champion out of my group of young boxers,” said the legendary German trainer.

Fledgling heavyweight Albon Pervizaj (2-0, 2 KOs) will be looking for a third consecutive victory against Dusan Krstin (7-7, 2 KOs). The Hamburg boxer has impressed so far with two knockout performances, but in his durable Serbian opponent, Pervizaj meets a man who has a reputation for being incredibly difficult to stop.

“My dream is to fight for a World title in Hamburg, and I’m sure one day it will happen!” said Pervizaj. “But first, I must get past Krstin, who is a tough opponent for my third fight.’’

Hometown hero Emir Ahmatovic (2-0, 1 KO) is also in action, alongside Wolfsburg middleweight Patrick Wojcicki (7-0, 4 KOs). Wojcicki, a former national amateur champion, faces a tough test against Henri Kekalainen (9-3, 4 KOs), but will need to overcome his Finnish opponent to prove he is ready to step up and compete for titles.

The WBA World Super Middleweight Championship clash between Tyron Zeuge and Paul Smith will be shown live on SAT.1 and ran.de in Germany, and Sky Sports in the UK. Limited tickets are still available via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 (0) 1806-570044.

