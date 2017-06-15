Melson to host Campaign Kickoff June 26!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Retired professional boxer, current public speaker, 2003 West Point graduate and Army Public Affairs Officer Boyd Melson will host a campaign kickoff reception Monday, June 26 for his congressional bid.

Melson is running in the November 2018 election for New York’s 11th district, covering Staten Island & South Brooklyn. The reception takes place from 7-9 PM at 445 Lafayette St. Suite 16B New York, NY 10003.

Special guests include actor Burt Young, TV producer and screenwriter Ira Steven Behr, QVC’s Sandra Bennett, Super Bowl XXV champion Odessa Turner and United Nations staffer Miriam Danar among others.

“The goal with the campaign kickoff goes far beyond helping me as a congressional candidate. This will help improve the future of those living in Staten Island & South Brooklyn,” said Melson, who currently runs a free weekly clinic on Staten Island to help men and women battling or overcoming any type of addiction. “Please spread the word and you can still help even if you’re not able to make it.”

Donation levels range from $100-$2700 and checks can be made payable to Boyd Melson for Congress. RSVP’S and questions can be directed to Shelby Kestler at Shelby@maysondixon.com.

Those unable to attend can help Boyd by joining him on his mission to get elected into office by going to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/boyd-melson-for-congress-1.

