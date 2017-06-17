Bivol vs. Agnew Scouting Report

Category Dmitry Bivol Cedric “L.O.W.” Agnew

Age 26 30

Record 10-0 (8 KOs) 29-2 (15 KOs)

Strength Bivol has knockout power in both hands; he has a stiff jab and shows great patience and poise while breaking down his opponents. Agnew is a technician in the ring; he’s a great body-puncher, has an effective jab, and brings plenty of experience to the table.

Weakness With only ten pro bouts under his belt, Dmitry lacks championship-level experience coming into this fight. Agnew lacks significant power in either hand; he has also been somewhat inactive with only one fight since mid-2015.

Experience Although he has an extensive amateur background, Bivol will be entering the squared-circle at the professional level for just the 11th time in his professional career. The Chicago native has triple the pro bouts under his belt than his opponent. He has also competed for a world title, a fight in which he came up short against Sergey Kovalev.

Power Bivol’s power is one of his main strengths, he delivers a nasty body attack and has a disastrous right-hand that has ended the night for many. Although he doesn’t possess much power, he does can physically break down his opponents. He is more affective at inflicting gradual punishment throughout the fight.

Speed Bivol has a quick jab and moves around the ring well, his body attack is his best asset and is also where the speed comes into play. Agnew has above-average speed; he picks his shots wisely and maintains a steady and consistent pace throughout the fight.

Endurance Bivol proved in just his seventh pro bout that he can handle a full 12 rounds. He comfortably won a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Felix Valera. Agnew is a ten-year veteran of the sport and has proven multiple times that he has no problem at all going the distance.

Accuracy He is an accurate puncher that begins with his pin-point jab that allows him to follow-up accordingly. His accuracy is one of his strongest tools in his arsenal; he does not waste shots and has an effective jab that allows him to pick his shots carefully.

Defense Bivol’s defense has been stagnant thus far, simply due to how dominant his offense has been in his first ten bouts. Agnew’s defense may just be his most prominent strength. He has proven to be tough to lay hands on throughout the years.

Chin He has steamrolled through his opponents thus far and has not been in any real danger, so his chin is still in question. Agnew has a durable chin and has only been stopped once in his career against knockout artist Sergey Kovalev. To his credit, he was able to get off the canvas twice in the fight before finally being stopped on the third knockdown.

Style This young prospect is an aggressive offensive fighter who wastes little time once the first bell rings. He sits behind an extremely sharp jab and follows up with rigorous bodywork along the way. This crafty veteran is an affective technical boxer; he likes to utilize his jab and set up his shots. In contrast to his opponent, he has no problem taking his time in dissecting his opponent and grinding out a dominant decision win.

Intangibles Bivol has been on an obvious mission since the start of his career, which is to steamroll his opposition on his way to a world title shot. He has done exactly that thus far and has taken no time off or tune-ups in the process. He has successfully tested himself against big-punchers in Robert Berridge and Samuel Clarkson and now will test his skills against an in-ring technician in Agnew. Agnew has only been stopped once in his career by The Krusher, if Bivol can add his name to that mix then it can be a major game-changer for him moving forward. Agnew is a crafty veteran of ten years who has had difficulty finding opposition throughout his career. He is a difficult fight for anybody in the light heavyweight division due to his highly technical style. He has called out all-comers but to no prevail. Rather than sit on the sidelines and wait for his next big shot, he will instead try to derail the hype behind this young prospect. Agnew understands a win over the highly regarded Bivol will put him back on the map and will leave those in the division no choice but to step up and face the former title challenger.

Crowd Support He has only fought in the US on three separate occasions, but he has an entertaining fight style that is sure to have fans asking for more. Agnew has fought his entire pro career in the United States, so it is expected that he will have some strong supports coming into this fight.