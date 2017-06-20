Jordan Clayton: Second City Slickers

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jordan Clayton (6-0) is getting straight back to business after his victory on the undercard of Kal Yafai’s World Title fight and he is confident of capturing a British Challenge belt when he tops the bill on BCB Promotions’ Second City Slicker’ at the Holiday inn Birmingham City Centre next month.

The unbeaten pugilist appeared on the undercard of Matchroom Boxing’s ‘The Homecoming’ show at the Barclaycard Arena back in May and is homing in on another title this time around.

“I am excited to get back on this show now and rack up some more wins,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “ I am as motivated as ever for this one. It is another title fight so that is obviously something to get excited about and it will hopefully gain me some followers and get my name out there even more if I can get this belt.

“I have the International Challenge belt already so if I could get the English one too that would put me further up on the ladder and up the rankings on Boxrec. Hopefully I can get an opponent who comes for the win and gives me the chance to get stuck in and impress.

“It was great to get the win on the big stage. In hindsight, we didn’t look into the opponent too much and we should have. He came out and he was a dangerous opponent who wanted the win but fortunately it didn’t happen like that for him.

“Doing it on the big stage is why I am in boxing, that is what it is about. The show has given me some good exposure and Eddie Hearn also said he wished the fight was televised so that was nice to hear. I know that I made a good statement on the show and that is what I was looking to do.”

The 23-year-old has only had six professional fights so far and he wants to have a couple more contests before making the step up to bigger titles, but the Solihull fighter doesn’t plan on waiting too long before going for more belts.

“I am trying to find my weight now,” he admitted. “I am coming down a pound a time every time so before I jump into these big title fights, I want to get my weight spot on. When you are doing 10-12 round fights, you need to be happy with your weight so this fight will give us a chance to experiment with it again.

“There is no need to rush it, I am only 23 so as long as I keep winning and putting on performances, that is the main thing. I am hoping for a big title either at the end of this year or the start of next year but we will take it as it comes.

“It is wicked to be back in Birmingham again. I think I am topping the bill and it is always an honour to do that, especially in front of a home crowd. So there is plenty for me to get excited about for this next fight and I am buzzing for it and ready to get another title.

“It will be another eight rounder again and I prefer the longer fights so it should be a great night for me. In that last fight I started to get hold of him in the fourth but then that was it and the fight was over. I don’t really get started in a fight until the second round, it takes me two rounds to get into it so it will definitely suit me going back to eight rounds.”

Former WBC International Super Bantamweight Champion and English Super Bantamweight King, Sean Davis (12-1), is joins Clayton on the show, which takes place on Saturday, 22nd July.

A trio of debutants – all from Birmingham – complete the card. Super welterweight Ashley Silver, cruiserweight Matt Sen, and heavyweight Nathan Stevens all feature. Redditch’s former Midlands Area Champion, Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson, complete the card.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal or £35 standard, unreserved seating. Email errol@bcb-promotions.com for more details.

