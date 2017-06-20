Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza returns on November 4

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Matchroom Boxing and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer are proud to announce the new edition of Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza – a night of World Championship Boxing in the prestigious Salle Médecin of the Casino de Monte-Carlo on Saturday November 4, live on Sky Sports.

The stunning Monaco setting will host World Championship Boxing for a fourth year in a row, with Kazakh superstar Gennady Golovkin headlining there in 2014 and 2015.

It’s a welcome return for Matchroom Boxing after a successful night in November with two fiercely contested world title fights between Jamie McDonnell and Liberio Solis, Stephen Smith and Jason Sosa, a win at Super-Middleweight for Martin Murray and the European debut of Luis Ortiz.

“I am delighted to be returning to Monaco on November 4 for another Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza,” said Eddie Hearn. “This time we will be staging this exclusive event from the magnificent Casino de Monte-Carlo for a black tie event to be remembered. We will be bringing together major names from the boxing world for another evening of World Championship Boxing – keep the date free!”

“The Casino de Monte-Carlo is thrilled to welcome again the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza in its iconic private gaming room and to take an active part in the organization of this international event,” said Pascal Camia, Executive Vice President, Gaming Operations. “This outstanding tournament contributes in positioning Casino de Monte-Carlo as a stunning place for extraordinary events.”

Details on the line-up and tickets will be released in the summer.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game