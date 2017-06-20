Navi Mankoo Excited For Pro Bow

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Leamington’s Navi Mankoo can’t wait to make his professional boxing debut next month.

Mankoo won the Midlands title on two occasions in the Novice ABA’s and reached the national semi final. Now, after competing in the Elite ABA’s and the Haringey Cup, Mankoo is raring to go in the paid ranks.

“I am excited about my first contest,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I am looking forward to going in the ring healthy and well hydrated. I made a few errors in the amateurs after losing too much weight through water loss and not dieting right and I am looking forward to putting things right.

“Becoming a professional athlete is something I have always wanted to do as I train each day whether it is doing weights or running and I have been this way since I started boxing at 11.”

Mankoo trains in Leamington Spa with trainer Edwin Cleary at Cleary’s Gym, emulating the world famous Ingle Gym in Sheffield after Cleary trained there for a few years alongside the likes of Naseem Hamed , Johnny Nelson and Ryan Rhodes.

Mankoo believes that will stand him in good stead as he begins on his professional path.

“I like to train most days and feel I am always more or less at a good fitness level,” he added. “Work within the boxing gym has picked up now and is going great, the lads work well together and I am looking forward to starting a new diet and hydration plan.

“I strongly believe my switch hitting style and power will cause my opponent big difficulties as I box southpaw and orthodox and throw punches from different angles.

“I’m feeling really good and excited to begin my journey.”

Mankoo fights at Chesford Grange Hotel on Friday, 21st July alongside a trio of fellow local fighters.

Coventry’s British Challenge Cruiserweight Champion, Dilly Singh (4-0), is in action for the first time since picking up his first professional title back in April.

Leamington’s Michael Cole (4-0-1) makes the short trip across Warwickshire to challenge for a British Challenge belt whilst fellow debutant, Leamington super featherweight, Michael Jephcott, completes the card.

Tickets are priced at £ £60 VIP Ringside to include a two-course meal. They are available by calling the boxers direct or 01926 859 331

