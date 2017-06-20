Sheedy versus Cameron rescheduled but goes on

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sam Sheedy’s Commonwealth title defence against Sheffield compatriot Liam Cameron will now take place later in the year. The middleweight contest was slated for the Ponds Forge Arena on July 29, but a Sheedy training injury means fans will have to wait a little longer to see the potentially blistering derby battle.

Despite the postponement of the bill-topping encounter, the scheduled show will still go ahead as planned, with plenty of local talent being showcased.

“Sheedy’s pulled out with an injury,” explained promoter Dennis Hobson. “We’re still waiting for the medical report, but it’s a muscular injury and he’s taking the doctor’s advice not to fight as it’s going to take time to heal. So, Sam’s out but the fight is contracted and will now take place in September or October, after Sam’s injury has cleared up.

“We were looking at a ‘Plan B’ and seeing if we could make Nav Mansouri versus Liam, because Nav is also appearing on the bill. We’ve offered these types of fights to the likes of Adam Etches and Lewis Taylor before but they’ve refused, so we thought we could make Nav against Liam, if Sam would relinquish the belt and then fight the winner. We looked at making that happen but Nav’s people didn’t want to take the chance because he’s just coming back from injury.

“Sam’s withdrawal is obviously disappointing but injuries happen in boxing, and the show is still going ahead. There are 12 fights on the card and Liam Cameron will still fight on the show in an eight-rounder. Sam O’Maison will fight for a belt, as will Loua Nassa, so those two will now be top of the bill. It will still be a good show, it’s a shame the original headliner has fallen through, but it’s still a big card and plenty of entertainment for everybody.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents a night of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 29. Appearing will be Sheffield fighters Sam O’maison; Loua Nassa; Liam Cameron; Joss Paul, and Tommy Frank. Also on the bill are Rotherham’s Nav Mansouri; Newcastle’s Scott Westgarth; Leeds’ Denzil Browne Jr; Hull’s Tom Knight; Dronfield’s Rod Smith; Doncaster’s Kyle Fox, and Staffordshire’s Chris Reyes.

For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: liam cameron, sam sheedy