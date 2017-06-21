Sam Storey talks eubank Sr and junior

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former British Champion, outright Lonsdale Belt winner and European/World title challenger Sam Storey gave his thoughts on his world title fight with Chris Eubank. Storey also talked about Eubank Jr and elaborated on the future of Sam Storey Boxing.

Storey and Eubank squared off in 1993 for the WBO World Super Middleweight title with Storey fracturing his ankle in the sixth round of the contest rendering him unable to continue half way through the seventh round. With Chris Eubank Jr’s career being compared to his father´s, Storey gave his take on his contest with Eubank Sr and his thoughts on Eubank Jr.

The LA Olympian said “Fighting Eubank for the world title was a great experience. He was one of the best known world champions at that time. I was mentally and physically ready for it and I was gutted when I injured my ankle. My camp and I were confident that another two or three minutes would have been enough to turn the tables. But that is boxing!”

“Eubank was very strong early on in the contest, something that people also say about Junior. However, that changed from the fourth round on when I could feel his strength faltering. This was part of our plan, turn the pressure on and change tactics after the sixth round.”

“Eubank Sr was a great fighter. I had been up against many good fighters and he was up there with the best I had shared a ring with.”

Chris Eubank Jr is one of the most talked about UK fighters at the moment and is preparing to defend his IBO World Super Middleweight title against the very tough and well tested, former 2 weight World Champion Arthur Abraham on July 15 at Wembley Arena.

Storey opened up on his thoughts on Eubank Jr’s career so far.

The now Spanish-based Storey said, “I think Eubank Jr is in an excellent fighter. There are so many similarities between him and his dad but I wouldn’t be surprised if Eubank Jr exceeds his father’s achievements.”

“It wouldn´t be a shock to me if Junior stopped Abraham. Abraham has been a great champion but he is ageing and Junior is improving all the time. I can see a stoppage win for Junior.”

“I’d love to see James DeGale fight Eubank Jr. I think this could be one of those great all-British world title fights and I think it would be a very close contest.”

Storey is now based in Spain and is running the Sam Storey Boxing Gym and Totana Sparring Camp. Storey told us about his life in Spain.

He said, “Life is good. I’ve been here for 10 years now and I have always been involved in the Boxing game over here. I have close ties with the Spanish Boxing Federation and I have collabrated with them on a number of international events. Many teams come over to me for warm weather training which keeps me connected to the British and Irish boxing scene.”

“The gym is flying and we’ve had some really good amateur and pro boxers pass through the doors in recent times.”

“The Totana Sparring Camp is coming up on July 2-8 where over 100 amateurs and pros from all over the globe will descend on Totana in Murcia. It’s a privilege to organise such an event and it’s excellent to see such a wide range of fighters honing their skills and learning from each other, all mixing together under the one-roof.”

More information on Totana Sparring Camp can be found by emailing sam@samstorey.com

