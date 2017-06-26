TwitterFacebook

Isaelin Florian vs Avery Sparrow plus Clarence Booth vs Anthony Mercado highlight undercard This Tuesday night at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A packed undercard that will feature Isaelin Florian taking on Avery Sparrow in a six-round featherweight bout plus super lightweights Clarance Booth battling Anthony Mercado will take place this Tuesday, June 27th at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Unbeaten Miguel Cruz (15-0, 11 KOs) and once-beaten Alex Martin (13-1, 5 KOs) will meet in a 10-round welterweight rematch of their January clash in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature a pair of once-beaten welterweights battling it out as Jamal James (20-1, 9 KOs) meets Samuel Figueroa (11-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round matchup.

Florian (6-0, 3 KO’s) of the Reading, PA will be making his United States debut against the battle tested Sparrow (6-1, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia.

Sparrow, 23 years-old is coming off a eight-round split decision over Anthony Burgin (10-2) on March 10th in Philadelphia.

Booth of St. Petersburg, Florida has a record of 14-3 with seven knockouts. The 29 year-old Booth is an eight year professional and has racked up wins over Marcus Powell (1-0), Jonathan Perez (5-0) & Osenohan Vazquez (8-2-1). Booth is coming off a defeat to number-1 ranked Sergey Lipinets on March 4 in Brooklyn, NY.

Mercado of Arecibo, Puerto Rico is 10-2 with nine knockouts. The 22 year-old is a five year pro who is looking to get back in the win column after suffering his 2nd consecutive defeat, which was a split decision to Ryan Pino on July 16, 2016 in Puerto Rico.

In six-round bouts:

Nicholas Hernandez (6-2,1 KO) of Lebanon, PA will take on Grayson Blake (6-4-1, 2 KO’s) of State College, PA in a junior middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Jesus Perez (2-0, 1 KO) will tangle with Christian Molina (4-2, 3 KO’s) in a battle of Allentown based super lightweight’s.

Isamel Serrano (4-1, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will fight Jesus Lule (10-22-1, 1 KO) of Fort Myers, FL in a lightweight fight.

Devin McMaster (1-1) of Allentown, PA will fight debuting Rick Pyle of Harrisburg, PA in a junior middleweight fight.

Dyaln Price (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Sicklerville, PA will fight Manuel Guerra of Renosa, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

To comment on this article or more Ringnews24 articles please Register Here. After registering please Click Here to leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: , , ,

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US