Jaron “Boots” Ennis Stops Robert Hill For Thirteenth Victory

Victory Boxing Promotions’ most talked-about prospect, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, has much to celebrate for his 20th birthday today. The Philadelphia welterweight secured his 13th win at the Durham Armory in North Carolina last Thursday, besting Robert Hill over three rounds.

Hill, a veteran of forty fights, came to Durham just one fight removed from an impressive upset victory over the Dominican Republic’s Eudy Bernardo (21-2, 15KO). After three rounds that included Ennis’ trademark punishment to the body, Hill’s corner declined to send him back into the ring for the fourth round, handing Ennis his 13th victory, and his 11th by stoppage.

“I only got hit one time during the fight,” said Ennis. “I went in there, and had fun like I always do. He backed up the whole time. When I first came, I was touching him to the body a lot, and that slowed him down. He didn’t come out for the fourth round.”

Ennis returns to the ring in the co-main event August 12th at Nations Fight Night at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington DC. Ennis will be the co-feature in what will be his first eight-round bout. “I’m thankful to have been so busy since my debut,” said Ennis. “It keeps me sharp, and I’m excited for my first eight rounder. I’m ready to show more of my talent, and the results of my hard work.”

Tickets for Nations Fight Night are priced $60-2000, and are available through Ticketmaster. Doors for the event open at 6:00 p.m. and the first bell is at 7:00 p.m. on August 12th.

