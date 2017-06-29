Manny Pacquiao speaks at today’s final press conference in Australia – “Battle of Brisban: Pacquiao vs. Horn”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The final [press conference was held today for this Saturday night’s “Battle in Brisbane,” featuring World Boxing Organization (WBO) Welterweight World champion Manny “Pacman’ Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) and his title challenger, Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs).

“Battle of Brisbane: Pacquiao vs. Horn,” presented by Top Rank and Duco Events. will air this Saturday evening, exclusively in Canada on Super Channel, live from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Super Channel subscribers will be able to watch four exciting fights, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on the “Battle of Brisbane” card, headlined by Pacquiao vs. Horn.

PACQUIAO VS. DE LA HOYA & HATTON REPLAYS ON SC1

As a warm-up to the “Battle of Brisbane” on July 1, Super Channel will present two replays of previous Pacquiao bouts on Friday June 30starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on SC1:

Manny Pacquiao vs Oscar de la Hoya- Dec. 6, 2008

Manny Pacquiao vs Ricky Hatton- May 2, 2009 (IBO World super lightweight title)

These fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Here is a link to Pacquaio’s interview today with official press conference host Ben Damon:

Saturday night’s Super Channel telecast will also feature two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan (2-0, 2 KOs), from Belfast, in a six-round featherweight bout against Jarrett “Juarez” Owen (5-4-3, 2 KOs), of Brisbane.In the 12-round co-feature,International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (24-1-1, 16 KOs), of Cavite City, Philippines, will defend his title against top-rated contender Teiru Kinoshita (25-1-1, 8 KOs), of Kobe, Japan. The live telecast will open with an eight-round middleweight bout between Shane Mosley, Jr. (10-1, 7 KOs), of Pomona, Calif. and son of former three-division world champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley, and David Toussaint (10-0, 8 KOs), of Canberra, Australia.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

