Stephen Danyo wants Frankie Gavin next!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The new WBO European Welterweight Champion Stephen Danyo has his sight

set on a clash with Frankie Gavin in the fall of this year.

Dutchman Danyo picked up the WBO’s European strap in May of this year,

outpointing the big punching Kazak Alexandr Zhuravskiy at

Southampton’s Guild Hall.

The now Fight Factory based man reflected on his breakout win on the

Siesta Boxing event.

“It was a great night. I was so happy with my performance and thank

you to Sean Krool and my whole team for everything they do for me.

“We got the game plan spot on against a very strong and tough

opponent. It was a hard fight for me but these are the type of fights

I want and I took the opportunity with both hands.”

‘The Chosen One’ Danyo has now his sights set on the World scene, and

eyes a showdown with the former World Amateur Champion Frankie Gavin

in the coming months.

“I think Frankie Gavin is a good fighter. He’s done a lot for UK

boxing especially the amateurs.

“You don’t win British and Commonwealth titles by luck. You must be a

good fighter to win these titles and Frankie has proven that he is a

quality fighter.”

The respectful Manchester based Dutchman continued on his assessment of Gavin.

“Gavin has lots of skill and heart but I also have lots of skill and

heart. I think this fight makes sense for the both of us at this

stage.”

Gavin is no stranger to British fight fans and needs no introduction.

The Birmingham man and Danyo appear to be on a collision course with

both setting their sights on World titles. Danyo, who now has a World

ranking, believes the contest between the talented pair would be

beneficial to both fighters.

“He’s highly rated in boxing and I have a belt and I’m on the rise.

This is a great fight for the fans and I believe it would steal any

show it was put on.

“I always come to fight and so does Frankie so I believe that

everybody would enjoy two quality fighters going to war!

“We could both be on the verge of a World title fight within the next

12 months so these are the types of fights both of us need to be

having. Why not get it on and let the best man win?”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Frankie Gavin, Stephen Danyo