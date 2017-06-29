Stephen Danyo wants Frankie Gavin next!
The new WBO European Welterweight Champion Stephen Danyo has his sight
set on a clash with Frankie Gavin in the fall of this year.
Dutchman Danyo picked up the WBO’s European strap in May of this year,
outpointing the big punching Kazak Alexandr Zhuravskiy at
Southampton’s Guild Hall.
The now Fight Factory based man reflected on his breakout win on the
Siesta Boxing event.
“It was a great night. I was so happy with my performance and thank
you to Sean Krool and my whole team for everything they do for me.
“We got the game plan spot on against a very strong and tough
opponent. It was a hard fight for me but these are the type of fights
I want and I took the opportunity with both hands.”
‘The Chosen One’ Danyo has now his sights set on the World scene, and
eyes a showdown with the former World Amateur Champion Frankie Gavin
in the coming months.
“I think Frankie Gavin is a good fighter. He’s done a lot for UK
boxing especially the amateurs.
“You don’t win British and Commonwealth titles by luck. You must be a
good fighter to win these titles and Frankie has proven that he is a
quality fighter.”
The respectful Manchester based Dutchman continued on his assessment of Gavin.
“Gavin has lots of skill and heart but I also have lots of skill and
heart. I think this fight makes sense for the both of us at this
stage.”
Gavin is no stranger to British fight fans and needs no introduction.
The Birmingham man and Danyo appear to be on a collision course with
both setting their sights on World titles. Danyo, who now has a World
ranking, believes the contest between the talented pair would be
beneficial to both fighters.
“He’s highly rated in boxing and I have a belt and I’m on the rise.
This is a great fight for the fans and I believe it would steal any
show it was put on.
“I always come to fight and so does Frankie so I believe that
everybody would enjoy two quality fighters going to war!
“We could both be on the verge of a World title fight within the next
12 months so these are the types of fights both of us need to be
having. Why not get it on and let the best man win?”
