Diego De La Hoya Outpoints Alan Luques To Retain WBC Youth Super Bantamweight World Championship Before Sold Out Crowd In Argentina

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Fighting outside the U.S. for the first time in his professional career, WBC Youth Super Bantamweight World Champion Diego De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his title and undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Alan Luques (21-6, 90 KOs) of Cordoba, Argentina before an electric, sold-out crowd at the Parque La Pedrera.

“Many thanks to all the people of Argentina for their great support and affectionate love that they offered us while here for this fight,” said Diego De La Hoya. “Thanks to Mario Arano and Parque La Pedrera of Villa Mercedes for being part of this historic inauguration also.”

Preceding the fight in the town of Villa Mercedes, Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, who was in Argentina to watch Diego De La Hoya’s fight, was honored by local dignitaries as the first boxer to get a star in its town square. The special event was hosted by the San Luis Province Governor Alberto Rodriguez Saa and was significant as Villa Mercedes is the home of famous Argentine boxer Jose “El Mono” Gatica who is also one of the country’s most well-known sports idols.

Back at Parque La Pedrera in the first of their 10-round main event bout, De La Hoya positioned himself as the bigger fighter, dominating Luques in the ring. The second round saw more activity with Luques showing agression and Diego putting in good combinations, looking for the knockout. With the action from round to round, the sold-out crowd at Parque La Pedrera continued to go crazy, screaming and chanting loudly for the fighters.

The third round produced great action, with Luques working his jab and counter punching though De La Hoya continued to lead. By the seventh round, De La Hoya remained ahead on the judges’ scorecards and continued to lead with Luques showing heart and good counterpunches.

De La Hoya showed good stamina through the ninth round and kept the momentum going. Luques, knowing he was behind on points, pushed forward to demonstrate his skills and abilities but came up short. The fight went the full 10 scheduled rounds, with De La Hoya declared the victor by unanimous decision with scores of 98-92, 97-93, 98-92.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Alan Luques, Diego De La Hoya