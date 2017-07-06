FITE TV to stream Rizin Fighting Federation World-Grand Prix 2017 action

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

FITE TV has announced it will stream Rizin Fighting Federation World Grand-Prix 2017 action Sunday, July 30, starting at 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT (Saturday, July 29), live from Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

FITE TV is a Combat Sports Network that features MMA, boxing and wrestling programming. FITE gives viewers the choice to watch the program on line at www.FITE.tv/v/2kfjw, on their mobile device or their WIFI connected television using the FITE app. The FITE app may be downloaded for free at Google Play or the ITunes app store.

The July 30th Rizin Fighting Federation (RFF) event, scheduled to feature 11 exciting fights, is available to watch on the FITE app and website for a suggested price of only $19.99.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive digital distributor for the Rizin World Grand Prix,” FITE TV COO Michael Weber said. “This will be our second live event from Rizin and we are looking forward to seeing their exciting brand of action and presentation. This event continues our commitment to bringing the best of Asian combst sports to FITE TV viewers.”

Eight women fighters will be part of the loaded July 30th RFF card, headlined by the opening round of RFF Grand-Prix 2017, welterweight division, including former UFC title contender Kyoji Horiguchi (19-2-0) vs. Japanese fan-favorite Hideo Tokoro (34-9-2), former UFC standout Anthony Birchak (13-4-0) vs. DEEP Bantamweight Champion Takafumi Otsuka (22-13-2), and heavyweight standout Amir Aliakbari (6-1-0) vs. Bellator and WSOF veteran Tyler King (12-5-0).

No. 1 ranked female MMA heavyweight and multiple Jiu Jjitsu world champion, Gabi Garcia (4-0-0), takes on four-time Russian National Boxing champion Oskanda Gagloeva, who will be making her pro debut. The 5′ 9″, 225-pound Gagloeva will be the most accomplished striker Garcia has ever faced.

RFF has been putting emphasis on its women’s division, welcoming new talent in their professional debuts, such as San Francisco-native Shimju Auclair against Sheena Star, of Michigan.

Bantamweight Grand Prix

(opening round, bracket A)

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hido Tokoro

Anthony Birchak vs. Takafumi Otsuka

Keita Ishibashi vs. Khalid Taha

(Super Fights)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kizaemon Saiga

Miyouu Yamamoto vs. Cassie Robb

Satoru Kitaoka vs. Yuseke Yachi

KING Reina vs. Seini Draughn

Amir Aliakbari vs. Tyler King

Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Karl Albrektsson

(all fights and fighters subject to change)

MMA fans may watch the entire RFF card simply by downloading the FITE app and then cast the fight to the big screen by using the instant stream-to-TV function. The FITE app works with any Wi-Fi connected television around the world iOS an d Android-devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Fans may also watch the fights live on the FITE website at www.fite.tv from any computer.

Additional PPV fights are scheduled on FITE TV on a weekly basis.

