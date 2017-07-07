Frampton Returns To Terrestrial TV On July 29 In Belfast // Cyclone Promotions Press Release

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Terrestrial television giants Channel 5 have secured the rights to show the WBC World featherweight title eliminator between 2016 Ring Magazine ‘Fighter of the Year’ Carl Frampton and Mexico’s dangerous Andres Gutierrez on Saturday July 29.

July is set to be a big month of boxing on the platform, with Carl Frampton vs Andres Gutierrez being shown live on Channel 5 just three weeks after the channel airs the highly-anticipated domestic dust-up between Josh Taylor and Ohara Davies – which takes place tomorrow evening (July 8) at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena.

Belfast’s Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton claimed more than 75% of Northern Ireland’s audience share the last time he fought on free-to-air television in 2015, and more than two million viewers are expected to tune in for his homecoming fight on July 29.

The highly-anticipated featherweight tear-up headlines a huge SSE Arena Belfast bill packed with exciting talent – including Cyclone’s Conrad Cummings – who defends his WBO European Middleweight title against Poland’s Robert Swierzbinski. Cyclone’s top female prospect Chantelle Cameron will also feature on the bill in her third pro fight, as well as a host of local prospects including Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory and Steven Ward.

CARL FRAMPTON: “It’s great news that this fight will be watched by so many people. The atmosphere will be red hot inside the SSE Arena Belfast come fight night, which will make for good viewing for those at home watching the action free of charge on Channel 5, it’s going to be a great night of boxing. Our styles should make for a really good fight and hopefully we put on a worthy show on July 29 for everyone watching.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN: “I’m so glad that we can bring another top-quality night of action back to terrestrial television and Channel 5 so soon after Josh Taylor vs Ohara Davies on July 8. This Belfast card is flooded with talented fighters, and the main event should produce fireworks.

“Carl has been looking forward to this homecoming for some time, and knowing that there will be millions cheering him on at home gives him even more motivation to get the job done on July 29.”

CHANNEL 5 Spokesman: “Channel 5 is committed to delivering high quality live sport and we’re delighted to bring this huge bout to boxing fans. It promises to be an explosive night of action.”

