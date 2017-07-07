The Joe Smith Jr Story – From The Common Man To Top Rated Contender

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Signing with Star Boxing, Smith Jr. made his debut under their banner on December 20, 2014 with a first round knockout of Maxell Taylor at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Two more knockouts followed against Dion Savage and Cory Cummings before Smith Jr. faced fellow New York City area rival Will Rosinsky on December 15, 2015.

Fighting for the first time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and on the undercard to the World Middleweight Championship between Daniel Jacobs and Peter Quillen, Smith Jr. displayed an array of boxing skills, an excellent jab and his trademark power shots from both hands to win a dominant ten round unanimous decision.

While Smith Jr. began compiling victories, and rising in the ranks of the Light Heavyweight division, he never lost track of his humble beginnings, and continued to work as a union laborer.

Returning to The Paramount on April 23, Smith Jr. got back in the knockout column stopping Fabiano Pena in the second round.

Smith Jr.’s biggest break of his career came on June 18, 2016 as he traveled to Chicago, Illinois to face Polish hometown favorite and former world title challenger Andrzej Fonfara, televised nation wide live, primetime on NBC.

Coming into the fight a decided underdog, Smith Jr. let his hands go from the opening bell, drilling Fonfara to the canvas with a beautiful right hand to the head. Although Fonfara beat the count, Smith Jr. followed with a flurry of unanswered power shots, which caused referee Hector Atu to call a halt to the action.

With the knockout victory, Smith Jr. was awarded the WBC International Light Heavyweight Title, which Fonfara had held.

Smith Jr. continued to be the peoples champion, just like the athletes of old, maintaining a job while plying his trade as a boxer.

Weeks later Smith Jr. was offered another extraordinary opportunity by his promoter, a fight with boxing legend Bernard Hopkins on Saturday, December 17 at The Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles.

Fighting on the West Coast for the first time, Smith Jr. dominated Hopkins, firing away at will with power shots throughout every round. Sending the future Hall of-Famer though the ropes with a battering combination from his heavy hands, Smith Jr. earned the victory by knockout in the eighth round.

Following the two knockouts of Fonfara and Hopkins, Smith Jr. earned numerous accolades from the national boxing media for “The Story of the Year”. “Knockout of the Year” and “Upset of the Year”.

Smith Jr. continues his quest to become a world champion by fighting Sullivan Barrera on July 15at The Fabulous Forum, where a victory will bring this Common Man and Top Contender one step closer to realizing his dream of being the Light Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Sullivan Barrera is riding a two bout knockout streak with victories over Paul Parker on April 15 and Vyacheslav Shabaranskyy on December 16, 2016. His only loss was a decision to light heavyweight champion Andre Ward in March 2016, and Barrera is considered one of the top fighters in the stacked division.

Smith vs. Barrera is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and Main Events. This fight is part of a sensational triple header featuring Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship and the WBA Super Featherweight World Championship with Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales defending his title against Robinson “Robin Hood” Castellanos. Berchelt-Miura is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions and Teiken Promotions.

The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Casa Mexico Tequila and will take place on Saturday, July 15 at Los Angeles’ “Fabulous” Forum and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark at 9:50 P.M EST.

Tickets are priced at $25, $50, $75 and $125, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the Forum Box Office (Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. PST to 7:00 p.m. PST) at (310) 330-7300. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

