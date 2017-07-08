Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia: A Great Fight for Boxing Fans

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Adrien Broner, the former four-division titleholder, is set to take undefeated three-division champion Mikey Garcia in a 140-pound catch weight bout on July 29, 2017 (9PM ET Eastern Time / 6PM PT) at the Barclay’s Center. It promises to be a great fight that boxing fans, whether casual ones or hardcore aficionados who even take time to research boxing betting tips will definitely love. We’ve got Broner coming back to junior welterweight to face Garcia in a big-event clash. The two will meet in a 12-round match at a catch weight of 140 pounds.

There were a couple of issues regarding the weight class, but they were eventually settled by getting Broner to come down to the said class. This, even if recent photos of him circulated when he was being sent to jail just roughly two months ago. Though he was only in jail for three days, the photo showed that he was clearly far from 140 pounds.

Regarding the fight, it seems that the two boxers are looking to have a different route, publicity-wise, as they didn’t turn to take shots at each to sell their fight during their morning news conference. Those who were looking for some trash talk were probably disappointed. In fact, the two even posed for a “selfie” together (at Garcia’s request) when they approached the stage.

Let’s take a look at the essential details that makes the Broner – Garcia fight worth watching.

Adrien Broner

Broner (33-2, 24 KOs) is a four-division champion (WBO junior lightweight, WBC lightweight, WBA welterweight, and WBA super lightweight) and he said that he believes his fight with Garcia can launch him to an all-new level. He’s probably correct if he manages to defeat his opponent, who happens to be the current WBC lightweight titleholder. It’s important to note that Garcia is moving one weight class to fight Broner, who is undefeated at 140 pounds or below, with his two losses at welterweight (147).

The polarizing boxer is not a newbie to the limelight—sometimes—for the not so good reasons, having served brief stints in jail over the past couple of years and even teased of committing suicide in October last year in a string of troublesome social media posts. He also had several run-ins with the law, spending three days in jail (Kenton County, Kentucky) because of his outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct that was caused by a bar incident in 2014. Despite a number of second chances that have gone badly, Broner is still young and has probably not yet reached his peak at the age of 27.

In addition to personal issues, Broner is also known to have difficulties meeting weight requirements in the past. He was stripped of his WBA super lightweight ahead of his title defense against Ashley Theophane less than a year and a half ago due to his failure to make weight. Also, his last bout against Adrian Granados (10-round split decision) was done at the welterweight limit (147 pounds). At that time, the weight was increased a few weeks before their bout; again, for Broner’s weight cut troubles.

This time, though, he insisted that weight cut won’t be an issue and his return to Colorado Springs (to train) where he trained at the early stages of his career can play a key role here. “I’m taking this seriously. I’ve been training in Colorado Springs,” Broner said in an ESPN interview. “I’m just more focused,” he added. “In the city — in Cincinnati or [Washington] D.C. — there’s so much going on, and so many distractions. In Colorado Springs there’s nothing to do but look at the mountains and box.”

Mikey Garcia

Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) is a three-division champion (WBC lightweight, WBO and Ring magazine featherweight, and WBO junior lightweight); he had a vast majority of his fights west of the Mississippi River and he is more than happy to have a chance to once again come to the east. He fought at the East Coast five times; with the most recent one being his comeback fight versus Elio Rojas at the same venue that he is set to fight Broner after 2.5 years of inactivity. There are other big name fighters out there, but according to Garcia, nothing made more sense than having to face Broner.

“Originally, my plans were to unify at 135. If that was not available I’d look for big names to defend my title against at lightweight, but that was not quite available and Adrien Broner is a much bigger name, a bigger star, so it made more sense to go and pursue the Adrien Broner fight than making a title defense,” Garcia said in an ESPN interview.

In the July 29 bout, which is a non-title bout, by the way, Garcia will move five pounds. He elected to do this since at present, there are no significant lightweight fights available this summer. Compared to Broner, Garcia has been spectacular last year after an “exile” of about two years while he fixed his promotional issues. He returned focused on being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers and he looked close to achieving this goal when he annihilated lightweight title holder Dejan Zlaticanin to pick up his third title in three divisions.

Summing up

For sure, boxing fans will have a hay day on July 29, as two of the most exciting fighters will take “centerstage.” Despite moving up from 135 pounds to 140 pounds to fight Broner, a number of Internet sports books as well as Las Vegas bettors site Garcia as the clear favorite with a 4–1 odd. In addition to this, Garcia is pretty much confident of his chances, probably because of his opponent’s weight and conditioning problems. While it’s certainly not a sure-win for Garcia and the odds cannot always be trusted (eg Manny Pacquiao Vs Jeff Horn), boxing fans can be rest assured that the Broner – Garcia bout is just one for the books when it comes to action and excitement.

